Canada – Helping Alberta producers: 2021 AgriRecovery funding

The 2021 growing season was difficult for Alberta producers, but the targeted AgriRecovery initiative was timely and successful.

May 4, 2022 – Edmonton, Alberta – Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

In response to severe drought conditions last growing season, the governments of Canada and Alberta worked together to develop and deploy an AgriRecovery initiative, which helped thousands of livestock producers cover their extraordinary costs. The responses were administered through Agriculture Financial Services Corporation (AFSC).

Canada-Alberta Livestock Feed Assistance Initiative

The 2021 Canada-Alberta Livestock Feed Assistance Initiative provided support and cash flow for Alberta’s livestock producers and beekeepers to help them address the unexpected costs to feed livestock caused by prolonged dry weather and extreme high temperatures.

The initial response paid out more than $180 million on more than 14,000 applications for more than 2.1 million animals.

The second phase of this initiative provided continued assistance to eligible Alberta producers hit hard by the 2021 drought. As of April 19, the program had paid out nearly $172 million on more than 11,300 applications.

Together, the initial and secondary payments have already put more than $350 million into the hands of producers to help them address the extraordinary costs incurred feeding their livestock during the 2021 drought.

The Alberta government and AFSC worked closely with key industry stakeholders to develop a timely response that delivered the support producers needed, when they needed it. The 2021 drought had significant impacts on the province’s producers and the response ensured that Alberta farmers and ranchers were supported through these extreme conditions. The AgriRecovery response helped producers recover business costs that are beyond what is covered through other financial assistance or business risk management programs.

AgriRecovery

AgriRecovery is a federal-provincial-territorial disaster relief framework to help agricultural producers with the extraordinary costs associated with recovering from natural disasters. Eligible costs are supported on the 60-40 cost-shared federal-provincial basis outlined under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership.

The AgriRecovery framework is part of a suite of Business Risk Management tools under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership.

“Alberta producers have once again shown their strength and resiliency in overcoming the challenges of the past year. The Government of Canada is making sure to support them in the face of uncertainty so they remain well-positioned for success.”

– The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

“Last year was tough for many Alberta farmers and ranchers, but they persevered and met the challenges that came at them. I’m cautiously optimistic that 2022 will be a positive year for our ag sector. Commodity prices are strong and Alberta producers have always been at the forefront of innovative farming practices and sustainability. We’re looking to our agri-food sector to help lead Alberta’s economic recovery.”

– Nate Horner, Alberta Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Rural Economic Development

“We have been proud to support the delivery of this much-needed relief to help our livestock producers and beekeepers make it through the difficult season they experienced in 2021. We understand the impacts of extreme dry weather and AFSC continues to do everything we can to ensure producers receive the support they need.”

– Darryl Kay, chief executive officer, Agriculture Financial Services Corporation

Marianne Dandurand

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

marianne.dandurand@agr.gc.ca

343-541-9229

Mackenzie Blyth

Press Secretary

Alberta Agriculture, Forestry and Rural Economic Development

mackenzie.blyth@gov.ab.ca

780-293-1745