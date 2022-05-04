Union Minister for Home and Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah paid tributes to Shri Basavanna on the occasion of Basava Jayanti in Bengaluru today





Shri Amit Shah inaugurated and laid foundation stones for various projects including inauguration of Nripatunga University





Basavaanna was an example hundreds years ago of universal and all-inclusive democracy in Kannada society through Anubhav Mandapam





Basavanna gave beautiful and simple solutions to problems faced by various sections of society, the youth must read the sayings of Basavaanna.





This year is the year of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (75th Year of Independence), Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided that the 75th Year of Freedom is to be marked with important events





We should pledge that in the next 25 years, we should fulfill the dream of our Freedom Fighters by contributing to national development, by making India the world leader in the Centenary year of our Independence in 2047





When 130 crore people take a pledge, the country moves 130 crore steps ahead





Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi brought in a new education policy in 2020





Its objective is to make India great, to provide opportunities to the youth and to provide a platform by which the youth of Karnataka and India can compete confidently with the youth of the world and contribute to the development of the country





Emphasis has been laid in the new education policy on promoting understanding Indian culture, it also aims to make students aware of India’s responsibility in guiding the world and make India a knowledge Super Power





Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has done a lot of work for higher education





After the formation of the government under the leadership of Shri Narendra Modi, 6 new central universities, seven IIMs, seven IITs, 15 AIIMS, 209 new medical colleges, 320 new universities and 5,709 new colleges have been opened





Keeping rural areas in higher education in mind, more than 410 rural universities, 22 new universities in the North East, the country’s first Indus Central University in Ladakh were established





To give opportunities to young professionals, Shri Narendra Modi also established professional universities like the Forensic Science University, Raksha Shakti University, Rail and Transportation University





Shri Narendra Modi’s every effort and concern is to make the nation the best in the world in every field





To achieve this he has created many programs and implemented them with rigour





Before 2014, Pakistan-inspired terrorists used to attack the country and there was no response from the government of the day, the government of the day only issued statements





Attacks took place on Uri and Pulwama, after the Shri Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister. Within 10 days, he gave befitting replies by conducting surgical strikes and air strikes





Earlier, only the U.S. and Israel used to respond to those who tampered with their borders and caused harm to their Armed Forces, today Prime Minister Modi has added India’s name to that list





Shri Modi has resolved a number of issues such as Articles 370 and 35A and CAA





The date August 5, 2019 will be written in our history in golden letters, by removing Article 370 from Kashmir, Narendra Modi has connected Kashmir to India





The Modi government has achieved much in many fields because of which, the people’s confidence has increased, and they believe that when we complete 100 years of our Independence, India will be number one in the world and no one will be able to stop India





The Union Minister for Home and Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah paid homage to Shri Basavanna on the occasion of Basava Jayanti in Bengalur today. In another program, Shri Amit Shah inaugurated and laid foundation stones of various projects including the inauguration of Nripatunga University. Several dignitaries including the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Shri Basavaraj Bommai were present on the occasion.









In his address, the Union Home and Cooperation Minister said that Basavanna had set an example hundreds of years ago of universal and all-encompassing democracy in Kannada society through Anubhav Mandapam., Basavanna gave beautiful and simple solutions through his sayings, to the problems of every section of the society. He said that the youth must read Basavaanna’s sayings along with their education, because by reading Basavaanna’s sayings there will never be any problem in life. The solution to all problems is visible in the words of Basavaanna. Shri Shah said on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Basavanna he wanted to say that not only Karnataka but the country and the world should move ahead on the path of peace, harmony and inclusive democracy.





