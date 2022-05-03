Signing of a joint declaration with Germany on agro-ecology and sustainable management of natural resources





Initiatives have been taken between India and Germany on agro-ecology and sustainable management of natural resources. In this regard, the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shri Narendra Singh Tomar and Germany’s Minister of Economic Cooperation and Development Ms. Svenja Schulze signed the declaration in a virtual meeting today.









Through this, joint research, knowledge sharing and innovation will be promoted between academic institutions of both countries and practitioners including farmers. The transfer of technology and scientific knowledge will be promoted by encouraging exchanges, partnerships and research collaboration with the private sector. Germany’s Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development intends to provide up to 300 million euros by the year 2025 for financial and technical cooperation for projects under this initiative.













Germany will provide coordinated support for this lighthouse initiative, supporting the agro-ecological transformation process in India through the Technical Cooperation Project. For the changing agenda of agroecology, the two countries envisage the establishment of a joint research center supported by financial cooperation to develop and share cutting edge knowledge with practitioners from India, Germany and other countries, while facilitating value-added technology and scientific transfer.





To oversee the implementation, a working group will be set up with the concerned Ministries, namely, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and NITI Aayog.





