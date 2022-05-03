Hong Kong – Senior appointment (with photo)

Senior appointment (with photo) *******************************



​The Government announced today (May 3) that Mr Brian Lo Sai-hung, formerly Director-General of Trade and Industry, has taken up the post of Director of Administration on May 3, 2022.







The Secretary for the Civil Service, Mr Patrick Nip, said, “Mr Lo is a seasoned Administrative Officer with proven leadership and management skills. I have every confidence that he will serve with professionalism in his new capacity.”







A brief biographical note of Mr Lo is set out below:







Mr Brian Lo Sai-hung



Mr Lo joined the Administrative Service in August 1989 and rose to the rank of Administrative Officer Staff Grade A in April 2021. He has served in various bureaux and departments, including the former City and New Territories Administration, the former Trade and Industry Branch, the former University and Polytechnic Grants Committee, the former Trade Department, the former Transport Bureau, the Innovation and Technology Commission, the former Housing, Planning and Lands Bureau, the Civil Service Bureau and the Trade and Industry Department. He was Deputy Secretary for Education from July 2014 to July 2018, Deputy Secretary for the Civil Service from July 2018 to August 2020 and has been serving as Director-General of Trade and Industry since August 2020.

