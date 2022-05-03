Hong Kong – LCSD to stage “Generations on the Keys” concert by star pianists in June

LCSD to stage “Generations on the Keys” concert by star pianists in June **********************************************************************************



The Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD) will present the concert “Generations on the Keys” by star pianists in June. Ten local veteran pianists from different generations will gather to showcase exquisite piano skills that inherit the essence of art, and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Hong Kong City Hall through enchanting music.







This concert features a line-up of excellent pianists, including Gabriel Kwok, Nancy Loo, Eva Lue, Eleanor Wong, and their protégés Chan Sze Yau, Chang Tao, Julie Kuok, Colleen Lee, Shum Kin-wai and Wong Ka-jeng. They will perform several classic compositions, including Liszt’s “Les jeux d’eaux à la Villa d’Este”, Rachmaninov’s “Valse and Romance”, Burchard’s rearrangement of Schubert’s “Theme and Variations from the ‘Trout Quintet'”, and the world premiere of Julie Kuok’s “Joy to the Feast” for four pianos and “Jam But Not Jammed” for five pianos, which is tailor-made for this concert.







Gabriel Kwok has been Head of Keyboard Studies at the Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts (HKAPA) since 1989. Being a fellow of the United Kingdom’s (UK) Royal Academy of Music since 2003, he was awarded a Medal of Honour by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government in 2014 for his contribution to piano education.







Nancy Loo is one of Hong Kong’s most versatile artists, recognised as a pianist, radio programme hostess, actress and writer. As a pianist, she has given solo recitals and performed with orchestras in the UK, Europe, North America and Asia. She is a teacher of the HKAPA and the Chinese University of Hong Kong now.







Eva Lue received her musical education from the Royal College of Music in London, earning scholarships and prizes. She has devoted much of her time in pedagogic and adjudicating work in recent years, and currently teaches at the HKAPA.







Eleanor Wong is a professor at the HKAPA, a visiting teacher professor at the Shenzhen Arts School and Wuhan Conservatory of Music, an honorary professor of the Tianjin Conservatory of Music, and the Chairperson of the Piano Teachers’ Association in Hong Kong. She was awarded the Medal of Honour by the HKSAR Government in 2014 for her contribution to piano education.







The piano concert “Generations on the Keys” will be staged at 8pm on June 6 (Monday) at the Concert Hall of Hong Kong City Hall. Tickets priced at $160, $220 and $280 are now available at URBTIX (www.urbtix.hk). For telephone credit card bookings, please call 2111 5999. For programme enquiries and concessionary schemes, please call 2268 7321 or visit www.lcsd.gov.hk/CE/CulturalService/Programme/en/music/programs_1280.html.







In order to comply with the requirements stipulated in the Prevention and Control of Disease (Requirements and Directions) (Business and Premises) Regulation (Cap. 599F) and relevant requirements of administrative instructions, visitors are required to scan the “LeaveHomeSafe” venue QR code with their mobile phones/other mobile devices before being allowed to enter the performing arts venues managed by the LCSD for necessary contact tracing if a confirmed case is found. In accordance with the Prevention and Control of Disease (Vaccine Pass) Regulation (Cap. 599L) and relevant requirements of administrative instructions, all persons entering indoor venues under the management of the LCSD must comply with the requirement of the Vaccine Pass.

