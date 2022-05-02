PM extends best wishes to the talented athletes participating in Deaflympics 2021 in Brazil





The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has extended best wishes to the talented athletes participating in Deaflympics 2021 in Brazil. Shri Modi also said that he was really touched by gesture of athletes who have visited the National War Memorial before heading to the games.





The Prime Minister tweeted;





“India is cheering for our contingent at the #Deaflympics2021 which commence today. Best wishes to all our talented athletes.





I was really touched by their gesture of visiting the National War Memorial before heading to the games.”







India is cheering for our contingent at the #Deaflympics2021 which commence today. Best wishes to all our talented athletes. I was really touched by their gesture of visiting the National War Memorial before heading to the games. https://t.co/J6PEBCBBJU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 1, 2022

*****





DS/ST









(Release ID: 1821863)

Visitor Counter : 592











Read this release in:







Urdu



,







Hindi



,







Marathi



,







Manipuri



,







Bengali



,







Assamese



,







Punjabi



,







Gujarati



,







Odia



,







Tamil



,







Telugu



,







Kannada



,







Malayalam













