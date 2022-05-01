PM extends best wishes to people of Maharashtra on Maharashtra Day





“Best wishes to the people of Maharashtra on Maharashtra Day. This state has made phenomenal contributions to national progress. The people of the state have excelled in diverse fields. I pray for the prosperity of the people of Maharashtra.”











महाराष्ट्रातील सर्व जनतेला महाराष्ट्र दिनाच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा. देशाच्या प्रगतीत या राज्याने अभूतपूर्व योगदान दिले आहे. इथल्या लोकांनी विविध क्षेत्रात आपले कर्तृत्व सिद्ध केले आहे. महाराष्ट्रातील जनतेच्या समृद्धीसाठी मी प्रार्थना करतो. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 1, 2022

