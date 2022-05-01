COVID – 19 Vaccination Update – Day 470





India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 189 Crore landmark milestone (189,14,62,594) today. More than 23 lakh (23,27,495) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.





The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:





Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage

HCWs 1st Dose 10405238

2nd Dose 10017696

Precaution Dose 4819276

FLWs 1st Dose 18415940

2nd Dose 17541797

Precaution Dose 7650602

Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 29048728



2nd Dose 7318870

Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 58482238



2nd Dose 42398847

Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 555776423

2nd Dose 478685346

Precaution Dose 171840

Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 202932536

2nd Dose 188100114

Precaution Dose 575808

Over 60 years 1st Dose 126874441

2nd Dose 117196464

Precaution Dose 15050390

Cumulative 1st dose administered 1001935544

Cumulative 2nd dose administered 861259134

Precaution Dose 28267916

Total 1891462594















Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:





Date: 30th April, 2022 (470th Day)

HCWs 1st Dose 113

2nd Dose 1121

Precaution Dose 23498

FLWs 1st Dose 224

2nd Dose 2359

Precaution Dose 56941

Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 322683



2nd Dose 687607

Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 51935



2nd Dose 146723

Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 59575

2nd Dose 523721

Precaution Dose 23513

Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 13593

2nd Dose 141699

Precaution Dose 55052

Over 60 years 1st Dose 9891

2nd Dose 92649

Precaution Dose 114598

Cumulative 1st dose administered 458014

Cumulative 2nd dose administered 1595879

Precaution Dose 273602

Total 2327495















The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.





****





MV/AL





HFW/COVID Vaccination/30th April/5









(Release ID: 1821656)

Visitor Counter : 429





















