COVID – 19 Vaccination Update – Day 470

May 1, 2022


India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 189 Crore landmark milestone (189,14,62,594) today. More than 23 lakh (23,27,495) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.


The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:




























Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage

HCWs

1st Dose

10405238

2nd Dose

10017696

Precaution Dose

4819276

FLWs

1st Dose

18415940

2nd Dose

17541797

Precaution Dose

7650602

Age Group 12-14 years

1st Dose

29048728

2nd Dose

7318870

Age Group 15-18 years

1st Dose

58482238

2nd Dose

42398847

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

555776423

2nd Dose

478685346

Precaution Dose

171840

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

202932536

2nd Dose

188100114

Precaution Dose

575808

Over 60 years

1st Dose

126874441

2nd Dose

117196464

Precaution Dose

15050390

Cumulative 1st dose administered

1001935544

Cumulative 2nd dose administered

861259134

Precaution Dose

28267916

Total

1891462594




Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:




























Date: 30th April, 2022 (470th Day)

HCWs

1st Dose

113

2nd Dose

1121

Precaution Dose

23498

FLWs

1st Dose

224

2nd Dose

2359

Precaution Dose

56941

Age Group 12-14 years

1st Dose

322683

2nd Dose

687607

Age Group 15-18 years

1st Dose

51935

2nd Dose

146723

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

59575

2nd Dose

523721

Precaution Dose

23513

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

13593

2nd Dose

141699

Precaution Dose

55052

Over 60 years

1st Dose

9891

2nd Dose

92649

Precaution Dose

114598

Cumulative 1st dose administered

458014

Cumulative 2nd dose administered

1595879

Precaution Dose

273602

Total

2327495




The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.


