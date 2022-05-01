GEMA’s Extends Registration Date for International Elocution Competition

Pioneers of new-age education for young minds, “GEMA” has extended the date of registration of the International Elocution Competition, 2022. The new last date to send entries is 8 May 2022, midnight (UTC Time). Participants are required to send video entries with their registrations. The competition is divided into five categories, and the three winners of each category will receive a Trophy, an Amazing Gift Hamper, and a Certificate. Five additional inspiring and outstanding videos will receive a medal and a certificate. Every participant will get a Certificate.

GEMA’s International Elocution Competition is an annual event for budding young voices all around the world. Elocution plays an important role in the formation, articulation and pronunciation of speech. It helps students to exhibit their oratory skills. With this Elocution Competition, GEMA aims to help students to develop their self-expression and confidence and overcome stage fear and promote public speaking. Students from Kindergarten to 12th standard are invited to participate in five clearly divided groups- Nursery/Preparatory/Kindergarten, Grade 1-3, Grade 4-6, 7-9 and Grade 10-12. In our resolve to stand with Ukraine in tough times, entries are free for all Ukrainian Students while registrations are paused for Russian Schools for the time being.

About Gema:

GEMA is an online educational platform that caters to quenching the thirst of curious young minds through interactive classes and creative methods. We offer academic courses but we also offer hobby classes and the likes taught by experts who are passionate about their field as well as about teaching them to your children. Any student who is 3-12 years old can join our classes. In GEMA, every lesson ensures effective learning using intensive lessons and teaching methods. It seeks to build a personality and confidence for your child based on the learning experiences.

