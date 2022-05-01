Skyren Concrete owner Jason Benson Details Work Completed for Sugar Hill, GA Cantina Loca Restaurant

Jason Benson, owner of Skyren Concrete Construction, announced the completion of another full interior concrete pour, provided for Tex-Mex Restaurant Cantina Loca.

“We are proud to be a part of the team that built Cantina Loca in Sugar Hill,” said Benson. “All the folks from the restaurant were great to work with and believe me when I tell you, their food and drinks are both great!”

About Skyren Concrete Construction: Skyren Concrete Construction began business in April of 2019 when it purchased Sa-Fonce Concrete, an industry leading concrete company of over 40 years, established back in 1975. Sa-Fonce has worked with some of the largest developers, companies and general contractors in the United States. Some of these include Duke-Weeks Construction, Ray Weeks Construction, Beers Construction Company, Judwin Properties, Hess Corporation, IKEA, Hartsfield Jackson Airport, Chelsea Construction, Choate Construction, Marriott International, Raco General Contractors, VCC Construction, Ritz-Carlton and Osborne Construction.

About Cantina Loca Taqueria & Margarita Bar: Sugar Hill, Georgia’s Cantina Loca Restaurant features authentic Tex-Mex food and Signature Margaritas. They carefully craft their dishes to have lots of fun and flavor and their Margaritas are always made with fresh fruit juice, using one of two different delicious recipes.

For more information on Skyren Concrete Construction’s partnership with Cantina Loca Taqueria & Margarita Bar, please contact Kurt Jensen at (770) 635-7400 or Kurt@SkyrenConcrete.com

