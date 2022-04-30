Matrix New World Engineering Leader Highlights The Intersection Of Science, Business And Client Relationships



Laurie LaPat-Polasko, Ph.D., specializes in environmental engineering and microbiology, developing sustainable ways to biodegrade contaminants. Regarding her research, she mentioned, “Although humans care about life and wildlife and all life on the planet, our clients want to do things that are going to promote survival.” She emphasized the importance of listening to clients, their needs and how it influences their business. These clients are considered ‘clients for life.’





Laurie is the Chair of the McDowell Sonoran Preserve (the largest urban preserve in the USA) Commission and she explained, our mission as commissioners is to preserve and provide education.” It is very important for people to learn about and experience nature. Often, this is the participants first exposure to nature. These relationships lead to increased profits and long-lasting clients.





According to Jayne Warne, PE, President, We take our educational capabilities very seriously. There is much to be learned through a scientific lens and we are glad Dr. LaPat-Polasko has made instruction a continuous part of her journey.





To listen to the interview, please click here.





To speak with Matrix, please contact Amy Delman, Amy Delman Public Relations, LLC, 201.563.4614 or amydelmanpr ( @ ) verizon dot net dot





About Dr. Laurie LaPat-Polasko:



Known worldwide for her work developing innovative solutions to address water and soil contamination issues, Dr. LaPat-Polasko has a Ph.D. in Microbiology from the University of Maryland, a M.S. and Engineers Degree in Civil and Environmental Engineering from Stanford University, and a B.S. in Biology from Chatham University. She has studied microbial pathogens around the globe, combining her knowledge of biology, environmental engineering, and microbiology to develop and design innovative bioremediation approaches to clean up contaminated sites, creating a green, cost-effective method to degrade diverse contaminants, such as chlorinated solvents, explosives, fuel compounds, and emerging contaminants. Dr. LaPat-Polasko used qPCR to determine the source of a Naegleria fowleri impact in a drinking water source in the Phoenix, AZ area. Her 27 years of experience as a technical consultant, project manager, and chief science officer for efforts involving groundwater and soil remediation and wastewater treatment combined with her knowledge of microbiology and civil engineering, result in cost-effective remediation solutions for surface water, groundwater, soil, and sediments impacted by organic and inorganic compounds.





Dr. LaPat-Polasko has been the recipient of several prominent honors. In 2018, she received the GOLD International Stevie Award for Women in Business, Woman of the Year  Technology, and was selected as Outstanding Business Woman of the Year  2018 by the Phoenix Business Journal for her community leadership, professional accomplishments, and personal achievements and in 2020 she received the Prism Award from the Society of Women Engineers for Outstanding Leadership in STEM.





About the Path To Profit Podcast:



The purpose of the podcast is to look at business growth from every angle possible. Listeners will gain better insights for decision making and develop a growth mindset that will help them improve the way they run their businesses. Each episode features an interview with a business leader, discussing topics such as data-driven decision making, the importance of a strong team culture, getting the most out of failure, the necessity of management accounting, navigating the business lifecycle, and more, to help listeners find their own “Path to Profit.”





About Matrix New World Engineering



Matrix New World Engineering is a company of engineering and science experts who focus on some of the nations most pressing long-term challenges, including climate change, resiliency, ecological restoration, contamination studies, water supply, disaster response, and urban revitalization. Matrix believes solving environmental challenges through careful planning and engineering is an indispensable measure of success.



Matrix is a growing woman-owned business with offices in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Arizona, and Louisiana coupled with project experience throughout the United States and the Caribbean. For more information on the firm, please contact: Jayne Warne, President 800.747.MATRIX, jwarne ( @ ) mnwe dot com





PRESS ROOM



www.matrixneworld.com



Certified WBE, DBE Business





Media Contact:



Amy Delman



Amy Delman Public Relations, LLC



201.563.4614



amydelmanpr ( @ ) verizon dot net

###