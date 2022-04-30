Elision Announced Partnership with TrueCaller for Business



We are immensely happy to announce our official partnership with TrueCaller for business. We are now the official partner that can verify your phone number with TrueCaller to let you leverage the advantages of having a verified business phone number. There are multiple advantages of verifying the phone number with TrueCaller for business, as shared by the spokesperson of the company.





About TrueCaller for Business



TrueCaller is a smartphone application that is available for free and with a paid version. This app provides different features to the smartphone users such as caller ID, spam filtering, call recording, flash messaging, chat, SMS, call blocking, etc. This app is used by 300 million users across the globe and more than 220 million users are in India.





TrueCaller for Business is a special service available for businesses that want an authorized and trustworthy brand caller ID along with multiple other features.





As per the shared details, Elision has joined hands with TrueCaller for Business to let its customers and future customers leverage the advantage of the following features:



 Brand name on caller ID



 Business logo on caller ID



 Verification badge on caller ID



 Verification tick mark on caller ID



 Green highlight



 Reason to call option



 Priority call highlight option



 Feature to beat spam flagging



 Analytics



 And more





TrueCaller for Business can provide multiple advantages to the users of the verified phone number. The first and foremost advantage is that the caller ID of a verified business number cannot be tempered. This gives protection against some notorious users that give weird caller ID names to business calls. Businesses can also leverage the advantage of a green highlight to convey positive brand identity. The users of this verified number have registered higher call reach and call connect ratio, shared the spokesperson of the company





About Elision Technologies Pvt. Ltd



It is a unified communication and telephony solution provider company based in India. The company has multiple branches in India, as well as, a physical presence in the USA, Mexico, Nigeria, and the UK. The company provides an array of unified communication solutions such as call center solutions, smart WhatsApp web tool, IP PBX software, broadcasting solution, missed call solution, etc. It also offers VoIP development and support services for VICIDial, FreePBX, etc.





The company has been catering to its global clients for 13+ years. It is renowned for its innovative telephony solution and client centric services. This time the company has come up with a business phone number verification service in association with TrueCaller for Business. To know more, visit https://www.elisiontec.com/truecaller/

###