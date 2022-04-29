Local Business Enters Chambers of Commerce for Huntington Beach & Newport Beach

Junk Smiths has long been a dependable business for the people of Orange County and Southern Los Angeles, having always been rooted in the Huntington Beach and Newport Beach communities. Now, Junk Smiths proudly announces that it has joined the Chambers of Commerce for Huntington Beach and Newport Beach.

Junk Smiths is happy to unite with other local Chamber of Commerce members to learn more about the Huntington Beach and Newport Beach markets and to improve the many ways the business serves its community. Businesses that are members of the Chamber of Commerce establish themselves as reputable and trustworthy tentpoles of their respective industries. Junk Smiths always aims to hold the trust of the local community through professional services and now as a certified Chamber of Commerce partner.

In addition, Junk Smiths looks forward to closely networking with businesses that may need junk removal services the most, such as property management companies and real estate companies. Junk Smiths hopes to cultivate close, rewarding relationships with these businesses and the individuals who drive their success.

Above all else, being a member of their local Chambers of Commerce is another way for Junk Smiths to cultivate a greater connection with the communities of Huntington Beach and Newport Beach. Because of this, Junk Smiths could not be more delighted to collaborate with that community on a deeper level than before.

Junk Smiths looks forward to meeting with Huntington Beach and Newport Beach neighbors at Chamber of Commerce events.