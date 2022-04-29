Congratulations to Society Performer Lara Holan for Having All 4 Chairs Turn Around on the Voice Kids

So happy for young Lara, she did the blind auditions (see link below) and all 4 chairs turned around for her on The Voice Kids. Bravo Lara.

Society Performers Academy is proud to have scouted Lara Holan online October 2020, during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Society Performers’ head talent director Byanca Balian met with Lara and mom Tana in 2020, and Byanca saw the same things all 4 judges on The Voice saw, The “It Factor”

“Lara lit up on screen (over zoom) as she performed for me, I knew within seconds she was going to do well, and look at her now, so well deserved Lara,” says Society Performers Academy National Director, Byanca Balian.

“So happy for Lara, the videos (links below) made me tear up. She is so happy, and you can tell she wants this so bad, and her talent shined through on that stage on The Voice Kids. Stay tuned in to see how far she goes,” says Society Performers Academy CEO Joe Lorenzo.

Society Performers Academy trains and develops young talents, ages 7-17 for TV, Film, Commercials, Voice over, and markets that talent to Talent Agents, Talent Managers, and Casting Directors.

