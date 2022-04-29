Kelly Bauer Named Director of Technology and Business Systems at Sunrise Management



According to Joe Greenblatt, president/CEO of Sunrise Management, in his new position, Bauer is charged with managing and directing all of Sunrises technology and business systems  identifying and supporting the implementation of technology-based solutions to support Sunrise properties as well as corporate operations. Additionally, he will oversee the successful onboarding and offboarding of properties while helping to orchestrate effective communication with and among internal and external customers and service providers.



Bauer was most recently manager of customer success for Innovare Social Innovation Partners, analyzing data, ideating data dashboards and developing strategic plans through the use of root cause analysis, driver diagrams and theory of action workshops.





A lifelong educator and administrative leader, he also founded Engage Educational Solutions  a company focused on designing curricula and hosting all technical aspects of online coursework  partnering with individuals, organizations and schools to leverage technology.





He began his career as a bilingual teacher and later joined the leadership team of two independent schools as director of technology and communications, including Gillispie School in La Jolla.





Kellys collaborative approach along with his extensive expertise in all facets of technology and education, from data analytics to onboarding to project management, will be critical as we expand our presence throughout the Western United States, said Greenblatt. With a keen focus on data, technology and solid educational principles, he is dedicated to producing positive outcomes. We are proud to have him on our team.





Fluent in Spanish, he holds an M.Ed. in educational technology from New Mexico State University as well as a Bachelor of Arts in biology and Spanish from the University of New Mexico. He is a member of the San Diego Chapter of the United Nations Association, is a Google certified educator and volunteers with School on Wheels (tutoring homeless youth) and the Jewish Family Service Refugee Resettlement Program.





About Sunrise Management



Founded in 1978, Sunrise Management is a privately-owned San Diego-based firm specializing in the management of residential real estate properties. The firm currently has regional offices in Portland, Sacramento, Las Vegas and Phoenix, with a portfolio of more than 13,000 units throughout the southwest. For more information, visit www.sunrisemgmt.com.

