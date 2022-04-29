Crown Point, Indiana Publisher Rolls Out Mastering Tarot Card Meanings Book



Using the classic Rider Waite deck tarot deck, you’ll find yourself immersed in each illustration and you’ll be learning as you go – in a no pressure, easy to learn journey. You’ll cover info on the symbolism and meaning of all 78 Major and Minor Arcana cards.





Loera Publishing LLC is located in Crown Point, Indiana and publishes popular and cutting-edge books covering a variety of topics including handling toxic people, anger and stress management, health, diet, entrepreneurial, wholesale, cooking, entertaining and other topics. They have published over 600 books since 2011.





Founder Diana Loera holds certification in NLP (Neuro-Linguistic Programming), life coaching, happiness coaching and other life helping programs.





PRESS CONTACT:



Diana Loera



Diana ( @ ) LoeraPublishing dot com



www.LoeraPublishing.com

###