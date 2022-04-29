Ron Barze joins NAI Legacy’s growing brokerage team as Vice President of Multi-Family Investment Sales. Barze brings a unique market niche and will plan to join Chris Missling in their effort to provide transactional services to Multi-Family real estate investors and owners. throughout the greater Twin City metropolitan area. Barze brings a background in deal sourcing throughout the Midwest and technicality in property underwriting, investment analysis, and property marketing. The Multi-Family Investment Sales, alongside NAI Legacy’s tax-deferred solution offerings, will bring creative investment and reinvestments solutions to property owners in all stages of their real estate journey.

“I am looking forward to expanding my real estate sales experience by joining NAI Legacy. Most of my clients need a tax-deferred solution at the time of sale and having NAI’s investment options as a tool for them is key to me expanding my business throughout Minnesota,” commented Barze.

Garrett Farmer, Managing Director “We have been growing our Investment Sales Team with real estate agents that bring strong character, experience, excitement and most importantly dedication to the success of their clients; and Ron fits this mold well and we are excited to have him on our team.” said

Barze began his real estate career at EXP Realty where he worked on a residential real estate team dedicated to investment sales in wholesale, rehab and turnkey properties. After gaining experience at EXP Realty, Barze joined Marcus & Millichap, where he specialized in the acquisition and disposition of Mobile Home and RV Parks in Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota Wisconsin. Barze and Chris Missling; NAI’s Vice President of Multi-Family Investment Sales intend to team up to provide acquisition, exit and investment solutions to their clients.

Barze holds a B.A. degree from the University of St. Thomas and an M.B.A from Concordia University in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

For more information on tax-strategies, contact one of our team members found on www.nailegacy.com

Contact Information:

Amelia Bjorklund

Operations Manager

(952) 491-3069

Amelia@nailegacy.com

About NAI Legacy

NAI Legacy is a full-service commercial real estate firm specializing in tax-efficient real estate investment solutions. NAI Legacy is focused on Commercial Real Estate Investments, Brokerage, NNN Properties, Property Management, Asset Management, and Private Client Solutions. The team at NAI Legacy has a combined 150 years of experience in the commercial real estate sector with over $6 billion of brokerage, investment, and property management experience. Our affiliation with NAI Global connects us to regional offices across the US and beyond.