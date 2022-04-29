Hong Kong – DH launches revamped Centralised Organ Donation Register system

DH launches revamped Centralised Organ Donation Register system ***************************************************************



In order to enable members of the public to register online using “iAM Smart”, the Department of Health (DH) smoothly launched the revamped Centralised Organ Donation Register (CODR) system yesterday (April 28).





Upon launching the revamped CODR system, members of the public can now choose to register online using “iAM Smart”, or in-person by providing their Hong Kong identity cards for identity verification on the spot. The new registration methods would enable verification of the applicants’ identity upfront at the application stage and remove the need for subsequent phone verification.





Applicants who do not wish to use “iAM Smart” for registration or provide their Hong Kong identity cards for identity verification can continue to apply for the CODR registration by submitting their applications using the pre-existing options of submitting applications online, by post or in-person followed by subsequent identity verification by phone. Regardless of the application methods, applicants who successfully register will be notified of their registration results within 14 days after submitting their applications.





Introduction of the new registration methods will not affect the existing records in the CODR. As such, there is no need for existing CODR registrants to re-register.





A spokesman for the DH appeals to the public to register for organ donation. The spokesman said: “Despite medical advancement, for some patients with organ failure, organ transplant remains the only hope to live on. Due to limited supply from donations of transplantable organs, more than 2 000 patients in Hong Kong are waiting for organ transplants every day, and many patients would die before the right organ match comes.





“To shorten patients’ waiting times for organ transplants and to bring new life, active support for organ donation by members of the public is important. You are welcome to register your wish to donate organs at the CODR website at: www.codr.gov.hk.”





For more information on organ donations, please visit the thematic website at: www.organdonation.gov.hk or the “Organ Donation@HK” Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/organdonationhk.