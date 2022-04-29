Hong Kong – Company’s director fined $103,000 for contravening Employment Ordinance

Company’s director fined $103,000 for contravening Employment Ordinance ***********************************************************************



​The director of Shui Hang Construction Engineering Limited was prosecuted by the Labour Department (LD) for failing to pay wages and the sum awarded to an employee by the Labour Tribunal (LT) on time, contrary to the Employment Ordinance (EO). The director pleaded guilty at Tuen Mun Magistrates’ Courts on March 3 and was fined $103,000 today (April 28).





The company failed to pay the employee wages within seven days after the expiry of the wage periods as required by the EO and the total amount involved was about $127,000. The company also failed to pay the employee the sum of about $114,000 awarded by the LT within 14 days after the specified payment date set by the LT. The director of the company was prosecuted and convicted for his consent, connivance or neglect in the above offences.





“The ruling will disseminate a strong message to all employers, directors and responsible officers of companies that they have personal liability to ensure payment of wages and sums awarded by the LT or the Minor Employment Claims Adjudication Board to employees within the statutory time limit stipulated in the EO,” a spokesman for the LD said.





“The LD will not tolerate these offences and will spare no effort in enforcing the law and safeguarding employees’ statutory rights,” the spokesman added.