Hong Kong – REO hosts online and hands-on training sessions for electoral staff of 2022 Chief Executive Election (with photos)

REO hosts online and hands-on training sessions for electoral staff of 2022 Chief Executive Election (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



The 2022 Chief Executive Election will be held on May 8. The Registration and Electoral Office (REO) has arranged, over the past few days, online and hands-on training sessions for electoral staff who will work in the main polling station and the central counting station. The training sessions aim to get them familiarised with details of the workflow and arrangements so that the election can be conducted smoothly.







The main polling station of the election will be set up on 1/F, Phase 2, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC), Wan Chai. Around 1 500 members of the Election Committee will vote in a confidential manner on a one-person, one-vote basis to return the next-term Chief Executive. After the close of the poll, the ballot boxes will be delivered to the central counting station located on 3/F, Phase 2, HKCEC, for manual counting by counting staff.







On the polling day, staff from various departments will discharge electoral duties at different posts. A spokesman for the REO said today (April 27), “The REO held numerous virtual and hands-on training sessions over the past few days for staff who will work in the main polling station and central counting station. These sessions covered the set-up of the main polling station and its preparatory work; hands-on practice sessions on the Electronic Poll Register system; procedures of issuing ballot papers; sorting of ballot papers; points to note for counting of votes; procedures in handling questionable ballot papers, and responses in the event of contingencies.







The REO will continue to arrange training sessions for electoral staff in the coming week to ensure a smooth workflow, accuracy and efficiency; enhance their co-ordination and response capabilities; and make comprehensive preparations for the Chief Executive Election.

