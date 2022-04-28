Hong Kong – Two persons sentenced for breaching compulsory quarantine order

Two persons sentenced for breaching compulsory quarantine order ***************************************************************



Two persons were sentenced by the Kwun Tong Magistrates’ Courts today (April 27) for violating the Compulsory Quarantine of Certain Persons Arriving at Hong Kong Regulation (Cap. 599C).







The first case involved a man aged 60, who was earlier issued a compulsory quarantine order stating that he must conduct quarantine at home for 14 days. Before the expiry of the quarantine order, he left the place of quarantine on September 14, 2021, without reasonable excuse nor permission given by an authorised officer. He was charged with contravening sections 8(1) and 8(5) of the Regulation and was sentenced today to imprisonment for 14 days, suspended for 12 months and was fined $2,500.







The second case involved a woman aged 46, who was earlier issued a compulsory quarantine order stating that she must conduct quarantine at home for seven days. Before the expiry of the quarantine order, she had left the place of quarantine on August 15, 2021, and taken off her wristband, without reasonable excuse nor permission given by an authorised officer. She was charged with two counts of contravening sections 8(1), 8(4) and 8(5) of the Regulation and was sentenced today to imprisonment for 14 days, suspended for 12 months for each of the two charges, with the sentences to run concurrently.







Breaching a compulsory quarantine order is a criminal offence and offenders are subject to a maximum fine of $25,000 and imprisonment for six months. A spokesman for the Department of Health said the sentence sends a clear message to the community that breaching a quarantine order is a criminal offence that the Government will not tolerate, and solemnly reminded the public to comply with the regulations. As of today, a total of 225 persons have been convicted by the courts for breaching quarantine orders and have received sentences including immediate imprisonment for up to 14 weeks or a fine of up to $15,000. The spokesman reiterated that resolute actions will be taken against anyone who has breached the relevant regulations.

