Tarps Now Announces Informational Circular for the Welding Industry

Market Guidance Released in Response to Strong Demand for Industrial Welding Screen, Curtains and Blankets

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. – April 25, 2022 – PRLog — ST. JOSEPH, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES — Tarps Now® is pleased to announce the release of a new informational tutorial circular supporting industries focused on industrial welding processes supported by Welding Blankets, Welding Curtains and Welding Screens to provide an educational resource for industry.

Noting the U.S. Bureau of Labor estimates that there are close to 400,000 welders currently employed throughout the United States, Tarps Now® released its new circular to provide guidance improving workplace safety. Information provided in the circular contains topics:

What are Welding Screens?

Welding Screens are offered to help keep workers, equipment, supplies, and work areas safe from the hazards common to welding and other industrial operations such as sparks, splatter, UV flashes, and fire. Welding Screens are made from durable and effective materials including fire resistant solid vinyl, transparent UV shielding vinyl, and fire resistant canvas. Configurations are presented in single-panel, 2-panel, 3-panel, 4-panel, and multi-panel options manufactured on strong yet lightweight metal frames for ease of handling giving you unlimited possibilities in generating the best in protection for any layout that your welding operations require.

What are Welding Curtains?

Welding Curtains ensure safety and a productive environment for the variety of welding job sites shielding from fire, sparks, splatter, UV flashes, and other hazards including containing dust and debris. Welding Curtains are available and can be created for any size areas, dimensions, panel options, and configurations. These are crafted from heavy duty fabrics that include fire resistant solid vinyl and clear vinyl, transparent tinted vinyl, and fire resistant canvas.

What are Welding Blankets?

Welding Blankets are crafted from a variety of heavy duty flame and heat resistant fabrics including Acrylic Coated Fiberglass, Silicone Fiberglass, Gold Slag Fiberglass, Aluminized Fiberglass, Heat Treated Fiberglass, Black Slag Fiberglass, Vermiculite Fiberglass, and Silica that will withstand the mentioned hazards created through welding related functions. Some of these blanket materials have a reflective surface that will aid in defecting sparks and splatter. This feature is great for use in areas where people and areas need this protection.

