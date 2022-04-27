

After the successful completion of 6th global meeting on Plastic, Aesthetic and Reconstructive Surgery, group with great honour announcing its 9th Global Meeting on Plastic, Aesthetic and Reconstructive Surgery( GPARS 2022) . The subject of the meeting is created for investigators, specialists, authorities, pros, surgeons, energetic researchers, and understudies to share their investigation work.





The conference program is a combination of keynote speakers, young researchers, business delegates, student delegates and exhibitors from every part of the globe and oral presentations by chief surgeons and poster presentations by medical students, which serves as a platform for exchanging knowledge and discuss about the challenges they pose in day to day activities.

###