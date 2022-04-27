Altus Towson Row Features Newly Built Student Housing Options



Students can choose from various floor plans available at Altus Towson Row to provide a customizable living experience they can share with their friends or other students through the roommate matching service. Residents can reside in one-bedroom apartments for a single lifestyle or choose two, three, and four-bedroom apartments to accommodate their needs. Each student pays a set per-person rental rate that includes furnishings, high-speed Internet access, water and sewer, and trash disposal, Open and reserved parking is available for an additional monthly fee.





Altus Towson Row was built with student comfort and enjoyment in mind. Students who reside at the apartment complex can take advantage of all the community amenities, including a swimming pool, two elevated courtyards with grilling stations, fire pits, and hammock pergolas, a clubroom with a TV lounge and gaming area, a fitness center with a yoga studio, a sky lounge with a TV, video games, shuffleboard, and air hockey, and more. The apartment complex is pet friendly and includes a dog park for convenient exercise.





Anyone interested in learning about the newly built student housing options can find out more by visiting the Altus Towson Row website or by calling 1-410-296-3900.





About Altus Towson Row: Altus Towson Row is a newly built student housing complex located near Towson University to provide convenient off-campus housing solutions. They offer comfortable apartments in various floor plans to meet each students unique needs. Their goal is to make independent living a reality for students with convenient access to the campus.

