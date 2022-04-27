Punyam Academy Launches Certified Training to Become ISO 9001 Consultant



This newly launched certified ISO 9001 consultant training course will help users to understand the requirements of ISO 9001 standard and help them to learn everything about ISO 9001 gap analysis, documentation process, risk management, internal audit and management review records, steps for ISO 9001: 2015 implementation and certification, and much more.





The key benefit of this online ISO 9001 consultant training course is that anyone having a laptop or smartphone with internet connectivity can attend this course from home or office at a convenient time. Individuals who want to become certified ISO 9001 Consultant must avail this opportunity to enroll in this course at an affordable cost of USD 459.





This online ISO 9001 consultant training consists of modules such as lectures/video tutorials, hand-outs, session exams as well as a final exam. On successful completion of the course, the participants will get a certified ISO 9001 consultant training certificate with the Exemplar Global logo.





Further details of this online training to become an ISO 9001 Consultant are available on: https://www.punyamacademy.com/course/





About Punyam Academy Private Limited



Punyam Academy Pvt. Ltd. is an Exemplar Global recognized training provider company and a member of CPD (UK). We are an ISO 9001, ISO/IEC 27001, ISO 29993, and ISO 22301 certified company having a leading name in E-learning, training, and certification on ISO standards and all other types of management system standards. We specialize in a complete range of courses on awareness, lead implementer, auditor, and lead auditor courses on ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, ISO 22000, ISO 27001, OHSAS 18001, ISO/IEC 17025, ISO/IEC 17020, ISO/IEC 17021, ISO 27001, ISO 50001, ISO 13485, ISO 20000, ISO/IEC 17024, ISO 17034, ISO 22301, NABH, other management systems, Certified Calibration Engineer and Management functional area improvement training courses. We provide E-learning courses on all of these topics through effective, enjoyable, and time-saving online training sessions and webinars with the concept of doing it anytime, anywhere.

