LBI Wedding Road Show Welcomes New Audiences for Future Celebrations

The Southern Ocean Chamber’s in person 14th annual tour hosted decision makers and their entourage for tips, tastes and trends of post pandemic event planning

LBI Wedding Road Show Back in Person

SHIP BOTTOM, N.J. – April 25, 2022 – PRLog — In an effort to bring event options to fit the various needs of today’s consumers, the regional chamber collaborated with over 50 businesses at 13 locations throughout the day to promote milestone celebrations. The Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce added new features, venues and vendors to the 14th Annual LBI Wedding Road Show & Party Planning tour that was held Sunday April 24. The destination marketing event welcomed residents from across New Jersey and out of state to take a self-guided tour to learn the many customizable benefits of hosting a one-of-a-kind event using local experts and venues from the Long Beach Island Region. The chamber recognized that bringing the event back in person, after a two-year virtual version was critical to boost small business and help the local economy. The event had over 300 decision makers preregister, yielding over 1300 check ins throughout the day to earn entry for this year’s Grand Prize from the Seashell Resort & Beach Club. Attendees representing towns throughout Ocean County, as well as the state including Hoboken, South Brunswick, Cherry Hill, Bayonne, Bradley Beach, Clark, Middletown, Scotch Plains, Audubon and Freehold. Out of state decision makers included Pennsylvania, Delaware, New York, North Carolina, Washington DC and California.

The unique show is motivationally designed to move potential hosts, their friends and family around the region. The event features showcase venues, which have party professionals on-site, food and services including Beach Haven Marlin & Tuna Club, Brant Beach Yacht Club, Sea Shell Resort & Beach Club, Station 117, Surf City Yacht Club, Terrace Tavern and limited hours at Hotel LBI. They can also drop in at Tour Only locations that were open for viewing the space and amenities such as Buckalew’s Daddy O, LBI Foundation of Art and Science, The Gables, The Mainland and Tucker’s Tavern The legion of local experts who met with attendees during the Sunday show included: A Sweet Memory Cake Shoppe & Tea Room, Aisle + Arbor, Advisors Mortgage Group, Anna Banana Bakery, Barnegat Light Volunteer Fire Company, Blue Collar Catering, Bruno’s Barber Shop, Cakes by Claudia Celebration Creations, Charles Gravener Photography, Chic and Unique, Color Me Beautiful Photography, Country Kettle Fudge, Cruisin’ Tikis Long Beach Island, EXIT Realty Jersey Shore, Drifting Sands Hotel, Enchanted Celebrations, Every Bloomin’ Thing, Family First Funding, LBI Pancake House, LeAnna Theresa Photography, LBI Historical, Liberty Mutual, Lily in the Valley Florist, Makeup by Judee Jo, Monte Entertainment, Mother Knows Best Event Planning & Rentals, Progressive Dimensions Countertops, Queen City Cycle Boat, Rita’s Ice of Manahawkin, Rustic Drift, Shooboo Trolley & Shuttle, Simply Elegant Occasions, 609 Security, South End Surf N Paddle, The Mobile Cigar Lounge, The WooHoo and Touch Of Elegance Catering

The Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce who has been serving the community since 1914, thanks all the attendees, members and sponsors for making the 2022 Wedding Road Show & Party Planning tour happen. Sponsors include: Grand Prize Provided by Sea Shell Resort & Beach Club featuring overnight stay, wine pairing, and custom dinner on a private beach, NJ Division of Travel & Tourism, NJWedding.com, Elegant Bridal and B98.5 Press Communications. For more information, go to www.visitLBiregion.com, @southernoceanchamber @LBIRegion @LBIweddingroadshow, call 609 494 7211 or their offices at 265 W Ninth St Ship Bottom, NJ.