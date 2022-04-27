Hong Kong – List of private doctors who can prescribe COVID-19 oral drugs published

List of private doctors who can prescribe COVID-19 oral drugs published ***********************************************************************



A Government spokesman said that the list of private doctors who have obtained COVID-19 oral drugs for prescription, namely Paxlovid and Molnupiravir, through a dedicated online platform has been published on a designated website today (April 26).





The Government had earlier announced that the above two COVID-19 oral drugs would be provided to private doctors free of charge for prescribing the drugs to suitable COVID-19 patients. The Department of Health issued a letter on April 11 to private doctors who have registered under the Electronic Health Record Sharing System (eHRSS) informing them that they could make requests for provision of the two COVID-19 oral drugs via the dedicated online platform. The list of private doctors registered with the eHRSS who have obtained the COVID-19 antivirals for managing COVID-19 cases is published on www.coronavirus.gov.hk/pdf/tp_pd_antiviral.pdf to facilitate the public in receiving treatment. The list will be updated when appropriate to reflect the changes in the number of doctors.







Guidelines, fact sheets on the use of the drugs as well as other points to note provided by the Hospital Authority (HA) are available for download at the platform. Private doctors must follow the treatment guidelines set out by the HA. They should not charge patients any fees for the COVID-19 oral drugs. The spokesman said that in order to keep track of the prescriptions, private doctors who wish to prescribe the COVID-19 oral drugs should have registered under the eHRSS. After they log in to the platform to make the requests, a drug distributor will distribute the drugs concerned to their selected practice address among those they have registered with the eHRSS. The distributor will process the requests as far as possible on the following working day for those requests made before 4pm during weekdays. A maximum of 10 standard courses of treatments for each antiviral is allowed on each order request. Allocation of the antivirals will be subject to availability and usage of the drugs under the doctor’s account.