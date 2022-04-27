Hong Kong – Hong Kong Customs signs MoU with copyright protection associations in Japan and Korea to strengthen co-operation (with photos)

Hong Kong Customs signs MoU with copyright protection associations in Japan and Korea to strengthen co-operation (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



​Hong Kong Customs today (April 26) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Content Overseas Distribution Association (CODA) in Japan and the Copyright Overseas promotion Association (COA) in Korea respectively to pledge further collaboration in combating intellectual property rights (IPR) infringement.





As today is World Intellectual Property Day, the Assistant Commissioner of Customs and Excise (Intelligence and Investigation), Mr Mark Woo, signed an MoU on behalf of Customs by videoconferencing with the Representative Director of the CODA, Mr Takero Goto, and the Executive Director of the COA, Mr Itae Choi, respectively to signify the mutual commitment and determination of Hong Kong Customs and relevant associations in the two countries on IPR protection through strengthening various areas of co-operation, such as joint promotional activities, training and information exchange.





Mr Woo said at the signing ceremony that in addition to law enforcement, Hong Kong Customs has attached great importance to maintaining close co-operation with copyright and trademark owners in promoting IPR education, especially among the younger generation. The MoU signed today also marks a significant milestone along the course of ongoing collaboration between Hong Kong Customs and the IPR sector.





Hong Kong Customs will continue to seek opportunities to expand the scope of co-operation with other IPR sectors to curb IPR infringing crimes.