Death Announcement for Rev. Dr. William B.G.K Harris Late Bishop of ICF Ministries

ATLANTA – April 24, 2022 – PRLog — The Board of Directors, Pastors, Deacons, Elders and Members of the International Christian Fellowship (ICF) Ministries International regret to announce the sudden passing of their beloved Bishop, the Right Rev. Dr. William B.G.K. Harris, who until his death served as founding pastor and overseer of the 1000 plus member international ministry, with two campuses based in Atlanta and Lawrenceville, Georgia, five churches in Monrovia, Liberia, and the ICF Mission of Hope in Gbarnga, Bong County, Liberia, West Africa.

Over a span of 36 years, Bishop Harris provided spiritual, cultural, social and economic empowerment to an international membership hailing from the United States, Liberia, the Caribbean, Nigeria, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Ivory Coast, as well as to members of the greater Atlanta community. An aeronautics engineer turned pastor, dedicated community servant, prolific author of over 20 books on various religious and African cultural heritage topics, and recipient of numerous honors and awards from churches and civic organizations, Bishop William B.G.K. Harris was affectionately referred to as “Bishop to All” and “God’s Humble Servant.”

Bishop William B.G.K. Harris, a great son of Suakoko, Bong County, Liberia, died on April 5, 2022 at Gwinnet Medical Hospital in Lawrenceville, GA. Bishop Harris is survived by his wife, Queeta Tolbert Harris; his children: Wilta F. Harris, Oliver Harris (Jandi), Lasanna Harris (Najah), Wiletta Harris, Wilneka Harris, Wilmonia Harris; his siblings: Melville F. Harris, Jr. (Erma), Charles B. Harris, Sr. (Victoria Gooding Harris), Melvilla Harris Noibi (Abayomi), Amelia Brown-Torbu, William E. Harris (Christina), Emma Gblee, Francis Harris, Rebecca Dumoe Scott, Enoh Cash (Cornelius), and Elizabeth Renner; his grandchildren: Halleli Harris, Haleima Harris, Hadara Harris, Luke Harris, Jude Harris and a host of extended family and friends.

Bishop Harris funeral services and repast will be held at ICF Ministries, 461 School Drive SE, Atlanta, Georgia 30354 (face masks enforced), the public viewing on Friday, April 29, 2022, 6 PM to 11 PM EST and the funeral service on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 10 AM EST. The interment will immediately follow the funeral service at Southview Cemetery, in Atlanta, Georgia. Live virtual broadcast will be aired via Zoom https://us02web.zoom.us/ j/5326590370? pwd=ZExVb3BRVCtmSEFydUVKaUlsajhmQT09 and Facebook Live @icfministriesatlanta. Funeral services are entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Son’s Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, financial gifts in honor of Bishop William BGK Harris’ outreach and ministry endeavors may be made via CashApp: $BishopHarrisFund, Zelle: bishopharrisarrangements@ gmail.com, or to ICF Ministries Atlanta – Bishop Harris Fund – PO Box 82801, Atlanta, GA 30354. For additional information, visit: https://www.tlcafrica2.com/ death_harris_ william_bgk.htm

Bishop William B.G.K. Harris has taken his heavenly rest, but his legacy of love, pastoral care, teaching and service to humanity will long be remembered. May his soul Rest in Peace.

