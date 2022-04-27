Co-Founders of SIREN: Women Have Different Needs Than Men

SIREN: Vitality & Wellness is for women who want to feel better and have more energy
Women have individual health issues that are different from men.
“We know that women’s health issues are unique,” said Jane Culbertson, a co-founder of JDS Wholesale Ltd. “Obviously, women have to deal with pregnancy, menopause, cervical cancer, and bone density issues.
“We developed SIREN: Vitality and Wellness dietary supplement just for women,” Culbertson added. “When we started out, my daughter and I realized that health supplements on the market didn’t meet the needs of women.
“That is why we developed SIREN: Vitality and Wellness,” she said.”SIREN: Vitality and Wellness was created with women’s health issues in mind.”
Culbertson said the dietary supplement helps maintain feminine rhythm.
“It is a broad-spectrum supplement that contains organic grade herbs that are specifically selected to provide maximized benefits for women,” Culbertson said. “SIREN: Vitality and Women gives women ideal menopause support with our blend of natural ingredients.”
Culbertson listed several common symptoms of hormonal conditions, including:
- Irregular periods
- Unexplained weight gain
- Insomnia
- Bloating
- Mood swings
“There are also several times in a women’s life when they experience hormonal imbalances,” she added. “Puberty, menstruation, pregnancy, childbirth, and breast-feeding, and pre-menopause, menopause, and post-menopause.”
SIREN: Vitality and Wellness was developed to help women with hormonal imbalances.
“Our dietary supplement contains Shatavari, Maca root, Ginseng, Muira puama. and Lycium barbarum,” said Steven Robinson, a co-founder of JDS Wholesale Ltd. “
Robinson said SIREN: Vitality and Wellness and other health supplements for women are available in the U.S.
Walmart.com and OneLavi.com offer several SIREN supplements, including:
- SIREN: Vitality & Wellness, a vegan-approved, all-natural dietary supplement, is for women who want to feel better and have more energy.
- SIREN: Hair, Skin & Nails, which contributed to more youthful-looking skin, is fortified with amino acids, collagen, biotin, and zinc. This supplement is for women who love glossier hair, and more enviable-looking nails.
- SIREN: Summer Skin Plus, which provides a summer tan with minimal sun exposure, contains copper for normal skin pigmentation, vitamin C, iron, riboflavin, and selenium. This supplement is for women who love a great-looking tan.
Culbertson and Robinson said they also developed dietary supplements for men, including:
- MAN PLUS: Health and Vitality, which contains natural ingredients for men who want to improve their stamina and performance.
- MAN PLUS: Hair, Skin & Nails, which is for men who want more youthful-looking skin, is fortified with amino acids, collagen, biotin, and zinc. This supplement is for men who want the best-looking version of themselves.
- MAN PLUS: Summer Skin Plus, which provides a summer tan with minimal sun exposure, contains copper for normal skin pigmentation, vitamin C, iron, riboflavin, and selenium. This supplement is for men who love a great-looking tan.
SIREN products are gluten-free with 100 percent natural ingredients. SIREN: Vitality and Wellness is vegan, while MAN PLUS AND SIREN Summer Skin Plus is vegetarian-friendly.
To purchase SIREN and MAN PLUS products, visit Walmart.com or OneLavi.com, an online boutique for beauty, health, and wellness products.
Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Please check with your doctor. The news site hosting this press release is not associated with SIREN Living. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service.
About SIREN LIVING
SIREN Living is a health and wellness company in the United Kingdom that has developed dietary supplements just for women and men: SIREN Living and MAN PLUS, which are available on OneLavi.com and Walmart.com. The supplements are for: Health and Vitality, Hair, Skin, and Nails, and Summer Skin Plus.