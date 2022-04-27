Co-Founders of SIREN: Women Have Different Needs Than Men

Women have individual health issues that are different from men.

“We know that women’s health issues are unique,” said Jane Culbertson, a co-founder of JDS Wholesale Ltd. “Obviously, women have to deal with pregnancy, menopause, cervical cancer, and bone density issues.

“We developed SIREN: Vitality and Wellness dietary supplement just for women,” Culbertson added. “When we started out, my daughter and I realized that health supplements on the market didn’t meet the needs of women.

“That is why we developed SIREN: Vitality and Wellness,” she said.”SIREN: Vitality and Wellness was created with women’s health issues in mind.”

Culbertson said the dietary supplement helps maintain feminine rhythm.

“It is a broad-spectrum supplement that contains organic grade herbs that are specifically selected to provide maximized benefits for women,” Culbertson said. “SIREN: Vitality and Women gives women ideal menopause support with our blend of natural ingredients.”

Culbertson listed several common symptoms of hormonal conditions, including:

Irregular periods

Unexplained weight gain

Insomnia

Bloating

Mood swings

“There are also several times in a women’s life when they experience hormonal imbalances,” she added. “Puberty, menstruation, pregnancy, childbirth, and breast-feeding, and pre-menopause, menopause, and post-menopause.”

SIREN: Vitality and Wellness was developed to help women with hormonal imbalances.

“Our dietary supplement contains Shatavari, Maca root, Ginseng, Muira puama. and Lycium barbarum,” said Steven Robinson, a co-founder of JDS Wholesale Ltd. “

Robinson said SIREN: Vitality and Wellness and other health supplements for women are available in the U.S.

Walmart.com and OneLavi.com offer several SIREN supplements, including:

SIREN: Vitality & Wellness, a vegan-approved, all-natural dietary supplement, is for women who want to feel better and have more energy.

SIREN: Hair, Skin & Nails, which contributed to more youthful-looking skin, is fortified with amino acids, collagen, biotin, and zinc. This supplement is for women who love glossier hair, and more enviable-looking nails.

SIREN: Summer Skin Plus, which provides a summer tan with minimal sun exposure, contains copper for normal skin pigmentation, vitamin C, iron, riboflavin, and selenium. This supplement is for women who love a great-looking tan.

Culbertson and Robinson said they also developed dietary supplements for men, including:

MAN PLUS: Health and Vitality, which contains natural ingredients for men who want to improve their stamina and performance.

MAN PLUS: Hair, Skin & Nails, which is for men who want more youthful-looking skin, is fortified with amino acids, collagen, biotin, and zinc. This supplement is for men who want the best-looking version of themselves.

MAN PLUS: Summer Skin Plus, which provides a summer tan with minimal sun exposure, contains copper for normal skin pigmentation, vitamin C, iron, riboflavin, and selenium. This supplement is for men who love a great-looking tan.

SIREN products are gluten-free with 100 percent natural ingredients. SIREN: Vitality and Wellness is vegan, while MAN PLUS AND SIREN Summer Skin Plus is vegetarian-friendly.

To purchase SIREN and MAN PLUS products, visit Walmart.com or OneLavi.com, an online boutique for beauty, health, and wellness products.

Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Please check with your doctor. The news site hosting this press release is not associated with SIREN Living. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service.

About SIREN LIVING

SIREN Living is a health and wellness company in the United Kingdom that has developed dietary supplements just for women and men: SIREN Living and MAN PLUS, which are available on OneLavi.com and Walmart.com. The supplements are for: Health and Vitality, Hair, Skin, and Nails, and Summer Skin Plus.