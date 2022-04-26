Ms.Medicine’s “Women’s Health Matters: What’s New in 2022?”

Ms.Medicine, a Cincinnati, Ohio-based medical concierge organization announced today “Women’s Health Matters: What’s New in 2022?” a health conference designed to educate clinicians caring for women. Presentations will center on current evidence-based management of health issues unique to women. The event will be held at the Lago Mar Beach Hotel and Resort in Fort Lauderdale, FL from April 28-April 30, 2022.

“We’re thrilled to have planned and organized this meaningful event. The presentations offer clinicians new information and continuing education in the primary care of women,” said Dr. Lisa Larkin, MD, FACP, NCMP, IF, Founder and CEO of Ms.Medicine, who is also a presenter and will discuss Friday afternoon, “The Goal is Breast Cancer Prevention: Why Risk Assessment and Lifestyle is Critical.”

The presentations educate and update primary care providers about evidence-based women’s health needs.

Registered attendees will receive a comprehensive review of best practices including current evaluation and management of the most important health conditions affecting women from leading medical experts.

The event’s topics include cardiovascular disease, contraception, menopause, female sexual dysfunction, osteoporosis, obesity, breast cancer, ovarian cancer, fibroids, vulvovaginitis, migraine, cancer risk, genetics, and cancer prevention survivorship, and more. To view the agenda, click here.

Registrants of “Women’s Health Matters: What’s New in 2022?” will have the opportunity to earn 12 continuing medical (CME) hours for attending all presentations. CMEs refer to ongoing education to help licensed medical professionals maintain competence and keep current with industry developments and new technologies.

Sponsors for Women’s Health Matters: What’s New in 2022?” include P&G Ventures, Grail, Pharmavite, Natera, GeneType, Scynexis, Avion Pharmaceuticals, Better Therapeutics, and Palatin. Exhibitors at the conference include TherapeuticsMD, Viveve Solutions, and Proov.

For more information about the conference, registration, and presentations, please visit Women’s Health Matters: What’s New in 2022?

About Ms.Medicine

Ms.Medicine is a national organization offering a concierge medicine model developed to address women and their families’ comprehensive primary healthcare needs. Ms.Medicine is dedicated to improving training and education for primary care providers in women’s health—an area with complex needs that tend to not be addressed in typical primary care settings due to lack of time and training. Practices offer a wide range of care, including evidence-based, long-term care, and urgent internal medicine, as well as specialty women’s healthcare. Founded in 2018 in Cincinnati, Ohio by Dr. Lisa Larkin. The company is expanding nationally with recent openings in Colorado, New Jersey, Florida, Pennsylvania, and more. For more information visit the Ms.Medicine website.