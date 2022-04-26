BLP Better Life Products Launch G Five for Men and G Five Menopause

The BLP Better Life Products team is delighted with the response to their G Five health supplements, following the launch at last month’s ECRM’s “Weight Management, Nutrition, and Vitamin Program”.

“We had the wonderful opportunity to meet with buyers from some of the most respected retailers in the country,” said Steve Cullen, CEO of BLP Better Life Products, makers of G Five health supplements. “Their feedback was positive and we’re now moving into the next stage of providing them with more information and samples. It’s very exciting.”

ECRM brings buyers and brands with new products together for private one-on-one meetings. Buyers attending the ECRM event represent regional and national food, drug and mass health chains.

Cullen said, “BLP developed G Five and G Five Menopause to give men and women the opportunity to live more connected and vibrant lives. We know people are focused on their quality of life and want to continue to enjoy every aspect. That’s where G Five steps in.”

The key ingredient in G Five is Ginseng, a herbal extract Asian cultures have used in traditional medicine for thousands of years. This is not new. The earliest known reference to “Ginseng as a medicinal root” dates back to 196 AD in China.

“What is new is how BLP has applied today’s science to optimize the potency of Ginseng,” Cullen said, “We realized how powerful the American Ginseng root extract is and BLP’s innovative processing method releases its health benefits faster without diluting its strength. G Five maximizes the power of its ingredients.”

Cullen added: “G Five’s formula uses the best ingredients in the correct ratio and an innovative processing method. This is what separates G Five from other products on the market. G Five begins a new era for men and women’s health.”

G Five is already available on Amazon and Walmart.com, while G Five Menopause was launched at the ECRM event and is also available now.

Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Please check with your doctor. The news site hosting this press release is not associated with BLP. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service.

About BLP

Everything BLP stands for has been captured in our first product – G Five. We believe nature has provided our body with everything it needs. Our philosophy is that we all deserve to live the best life we can and BLP’s exclusive process, which optimizes the effectiveness of the Ginseng extract, makes achieving this more possible than ever. G Five invigorates men’s lives by unleashing the power lying dormant within.