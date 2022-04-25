Pet Professional Guild Announces Animal Training Academy as New Corporate Partner

ATA offers monthly membership as well as free podcasts and introductory Animal Training Fundamentals courses

Animal Training Academy

INVERNESS, Fla. – April 23, 2022 – PRLog — The Pet Professional Guild (https://www.petprofessionalguild.com/) (PPG) has announced a new corporate partnership with Animal Training Academy (https://www.animaltrainingacademy.com/) (ATA), an online learning platform hosted by founder Ryan Cartlidge and supported by some of the world’s most renowned animal behavior and training specialists.

Through its membership, ATA helps its students, from beginner through to advanced, achieve their animal training and behavior goals based on the application of best practice, ethical, positive reinforcement animal training, and behavior management.

ATA membership runs at just $39 a month and includes:

The opportunity to connect with Ryan Cartlidge, special guests, and other ATA members twice a month via live, members-only web classes featuring a range of fun, educational videos, and learning opportunities.

Over 120 live web class replays that cover all industries and species.

Access to a private Facebook group to connect with the ATA community, watch members’ training videos, ask questions, receive updates and discuss different training topics.

Access to ATA website forums featuring hundreds of animal training videos from ATA members, plus thousands of educational posts on problem-solving in challenging situations.

ATA also hosts a free Animal Training Fundamentals course (https://atamember.com/ ) which is aimed specifically at anyone who has ever wondered how to change the behavior of animals in their care, whether they work with captive animals in a zoo setting, dogs at a doggy daycare, or simply want to change their pet goldfish’s behavior. Animal Training Fundamentals guides students through how to train the behaviors they want, for any species, big or small, and have fun doing it, all using positive reinforcement training.

In addition, ATA broadcasts one of the worlds’ longest-running, positive reinforcement- focused podcasts. Over 170+ free episodes are currently available featuring top subject matter experts on animal training and behavior.

“Through the Animal Training Academy, I connect hundreds of animal behavior and training enthusiasts with a large (and growing) library of lessons and tutorials delivered by renowned animal experts,” said ATA founder Ryan Cartlidge. “Now, through our corporate partnership with PPG, I hope to boost our ability to improve the lives of animals and their human companions through ethical animal training and behavior management principles.”

“We are thrilled to partner with the Animal Training Academy and to provide our members access to another exciting educational opportunity,” added PPG president, Niki Tudge. “One of PPG’s core missions has always been to provide top-quality education that aligns with its Guiding Principles (https://www.petprofessionalguild.com/ Key-Charter), and ATA is an ideal partner for us in this respect. We encourage our members to sign up for the free Animal Training Fundamentals course to get a taste of what full monthly ATA membership has to offer them as part of their educational journey.”

About the Pet Professional Guild

The Pet Professional Guild (PPG) is a 501(c)6 international member organization founded on the principles of force-free training and pet care. Its membership represents pet industry professionals who are committed to force-free training, pet care philosophies, practices and methods. Pet Professional Guild members understand force-free to mean that shock, pain, choke, fear, physical force, or compulsion-based methods are never employed in training or caring for a pet.

About Animal Training Academy

Animal Training Academy founder Ryan Cartlidge has been working as a professional animal trainer all over the world since 2007, including New Zealand, Australia, Canada, and the US. He has trained teams, developed animal training programs, been published in leading industry magazines, spoken at international conferences, and delivered university presentations on animal behavior. In 2015, he realized there was an opportunity to take what he was already doing and reach a much bigger audience, thereby helping more trainers and animals, and he founded Animal Training Academy that year. Animal Training Academy provides content for all levels of a student’s animal training journey, from beginner through to advanced, presented by Cartlidge and some of the most renowned animal behavior and training geeks in the world.