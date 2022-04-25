Catalyit Partners with RPost to Bring Advanced Email Encryption and E-Sign Capabilities to its Members



Steve Anderson CEO and Co-founder of Catalyit says Ive enjoyed working with RPost for almost a decade and theyve really helped in my quest to bring premium technical knowledge & solutions to the insurance industry. I love the innovation that RPost add to their products and the growing number of features is truly keeping them ahead of the game.





RMail®, an all-in-one email extension for security, compliance, and productivity, providing senders with simple-to-use, compliant email encryption with encrypted replies and AI automation, email open tracking, Registered Email certified e-delivery proof, electronic signatures, secure large file transfers, auditable proof of compliance, and more. Powered by the patented Registered Email technology, RMail returns a Registered Receipt record for every message sent, providing and proving important e-delivery details and data privacy compliance.



RSign®, a simple to use, full-featured, web-based e-signature service that makes it easy for signers to complete and e-sign documents electronically using any web browser in an intuitive, guided signing process. RSign includes reminders and notification automation and rules, real-time delivery and signoff audit trail and history, bulk e-signing, as well as encryption, templates, advanced form features, advanced security and policies, and signer authentication.





Were the global leader in premium, feature-rich and more affordable e-signature and cybersecurity services, and weve been continuously innovating for our customers the world over since 2000. From within our three main platforms, RMail® e-security, RSign® e-signatures, and Registered e-compliance, were everything our customers need when it comes to email, document and form security, compliance, and workplace acceleration  track, prove, e-sign, encrypt, share, certify, control. We do what no other company does  all in one.





We thrive on ensuring that we are artisans and experts in everything we do: secure and certified email encryption for privacy and compliance; e-signatures and web forms to ease digitization of workflows; e-delivery tracking to prove important communications; managed file transfer to simplify secure sharing of large documents and sets of files; document-level digital rights management to empower control of document access even after transmission; and AI-infused apps to prevent data leaks by minimizing human e-security errors. This is why more than 25 million users have enjoyed our RMail, RSign, and Registered services for over two decades across 193 countries.



Catalyit is the go-to technology resource for independent insurance agencies. In one place, Catalyit brings together world-class tech experts, guidance, solutions, training, and community to increase agency profits and customers experience. Through a Catalyit.com subscription, agencies have access to solution guides & reviews, live and on-demand training, assessments resulting in custom reports, a member community, and consulting.





Founded by industry tech thought-leader Steve Anderson and 7 Big I state associations (New York, Wisconsin, Louisiana, Colorado, New Jersey, North Carolina, and Texas), Catalyit has quickly grown to 19 Partner, Patron, and Supporting states.

