FlipBuilder’s Free eBook Generator Publishes eBooks in a New Way

Today, more and more readers are going for eBooks rather than traditional printed books. eBooks have reached a new height, and their creation has become an essential aspect of marketing, especially among start-up companies. Flip PDF Plus Pro is a powerful free eBook generator to convert existing blog posts, podcasts, videos, and PDFs into multimedia-rich eBooks. It’s an ideal tool for those who wish to display information differently, making reading pleasure on computers and mobile devices. Using this free eBook generator, one can create an eBook without any technical knowledge or skills while enjoying a full-fledged and feature-rich publishing solution at the same time.

“Built on the concept of using only one software program to do all tasks, you can do everything with our free eBook generator. Make your books better than ever with this feature-packed PDF to the eBook converter. Quickly and easily create digital books for instant publishing or simple PDF exports for sharing on any platform. With a modern, easy-to-use interface, you’ll be able to make eBooks that put your work in the spotlight,” says Winston Zhang, the CEO of FlipBuilder.

Flip PDF Plus Pro enables users to convert plain PDFs into amazing-looking online eBooks in seconds. It supports the insertion of multimedia elements such as pictures, links, animations, etc., to bring life and creativity to dull PDFs. With this free eBook generator, users are able to apply a theme that fits the reader’s preferences. Create, edit, and share information in an e-book format that is visually appealing and engaging to its core for countless business and creative purposes without paying expensive service fees.

Download Flip PDF Plus Pro and start creating both online and offline eBooks in minutes. With the help of cutting-edge technology, this free eBook generator comes with a variety of tools, advanced features, and a lot more to enhance the eBook creation and sharing experience. With an unprecedented approach, users can embed clickable phone numbers to the eBook for easy communication and insert elements such as hyperlinks and navigation controls for easy navigation. So, make stunning and highly functional eBooks with a whole new look!

About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is an innovative and professional digital publishing platform, providing best solution to convert static PDF files into wonderful online flipbook. From design to delivery, we focus on simplicity in use and power in function. Unlike traditional printed publications based on paper, you can create an online elegant digital magazine within several steps.