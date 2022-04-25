Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas of Westbury to Host Elegant 5-Course Wine Dinner on April 28, 2022

On Thursday, April 28, Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas of Westbury invites Long Island area residents to savor a five-course dining experience hosted by the culinary team at the Spuntino Wine Bar. The night’s menu will feature five courses specially designed to pair with a curated selection of DAOU’s world-class appellations.

The DAOU wine dinner will be held on Thursday, April 28th at 7 p.m. at Spuntino’s Westbury location. Dinner guests will learn about the legacy and richness of the featured wines while experiencing stunning plates from the Spuntino kitchen.

This ticketed, tasting-menu event is priced at $75 per guest (+ taxes and gratuity) and is by advanced reservation only.

“Our chefs are pulling out all the stops for this incredible wine dinner,” said Nicole Bartoline, General Manager of Spuntino’s Westbury location. “This is a perfect chance for those couples who’ve grown weary of the dining at-home routine to celebrate spring with a truly first-class night out on the town.”

Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas Westbury is located at:

The Gallery at Westbury



1002 Old Country Road



Garden City, NY 11530

Dishes served at the event will include foie gras, squid ink Campanelle, seared monkfish, and braised veal cheeks.

For more information and to make a reservation visit:

About Doherty Enterprises, Inc.

Established in 1985, Doherty Enterprises owns and operates more than 130 restaurants in New Jersey, New York, Florida and Georgia, including five restaurant concepts: Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, Panera Bread, Chevys Fresh Mex and its own concepts, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub and Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas. In addition, Doherty Enterprises is also a franchisee of Sola Salon Studios with 8 locations in Staten Island and New Jersey. Doherty Enterprises is ranked 11th in Top 200 Franchisees in the United States by Restaurant Finance Monitor, is recognized as the 77th largest Foodservice revenue company in the United States by Nation’s Restaurant News, the 73rd largest privately held business in the New York Metro area by Crain’s Business, and 34th largest privately held company in New Jersey by NJBIZ. The Doherty vision is to be the “Best Food Service Company in the Communities We Serve” and its mission is to “Wow Every Guest Every Time, Wow our People, Wow Our Communities and Wow Our Suppliers.” Doherty Enterprises has also been lending a helping hand to team members and their immediate families when financially burdened through the WOW a Friend Foundation. To date, the foundation has assisted more than 3,100 people and donated over $4.1 million directly back to those in need. (www.DohertyInc.com).