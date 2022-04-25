Top Food Industry Talent to Speak at Baldor Specialty Foods’s BITE on Tuesday, April 26

On Tuesday, April 26, more than two thousand chefs, restaurateurs, farmers, and retailers will come together to celebrate their craft at the Baldor Specialty Foods BITE event. BITE serves as a dynamic networking event where chefs and suppliers build new bonds throughout the supply chain, while enjoying the full spectrum of foods and drinks they love.

The highlight of BITE will be a one-on-one, fireside-chat with world-renowned Italian Chef Massimo Bottura. The chef and owner of three-Michelin-starred restaurant Osteria Francescana will talk about the innovative work his philanthropic nonprofit Food for Soul is doing, as well as how he ideates around gastronomy to create delicious and nutritious food that promotes collaboration and empowers an environment of inclusion across his numerous hospitality and social businesses.

Also speaking will be award-winning, food influencer and former Editor-in-Chief of Food and Wine Magazine, Dana Cowin, who will talk about what it takes to build a strong kitchen culture in today’s modern restaurant. Joining her with firsthand insights will be panelists:

Ayesha Nurdjaja – Executive Chef Partner at Shuka and Shukette Restaurants

– Executive Chef Partner at Shuka and Shukette Restaurants Victoria Blamey – Executive Chef & Owner of Mena

– Executive Chef & Owner of Mena Kiki Louya – Chef & Executive Director, Restaurant Workers’ Community Foundation

– Chef & Executive Director, Restaurant Workers’ Community Foundation Melissa Rodriguez – Chef & Owner of Mel’s

Also appearing on the BITE stage will be former Whole Foods executive Elly Truesdell, who recently founded New Fare Partners, a food-focused investment fund. Elly will be moderating a lively discussion about the modern eater and the shifting American palate with her panelists:

Tom Colicchio – Chef & Owner of Crafted Hospitality

Chef & Owner of Crafted Hospitality Nilou Motamed – TV Personality & Co-Founder of Story Collective

TV Personality & Co-Founder of Story Collective Vanessa Pham – CEO & Co-Founder of Onsam

CEO & Co-Founder of Onsam Abhi Ramesh – Founder & CEO of Misfit Markets

In addition to engaging panel discussions, Baldor BITE will welcome over 170 food industry exhibitors to its floor show where attendees can sample food and get to know the people who produce it.

“Baldor BITE 2022 is a celebration of the world’s best food with all the talented people who make it all happen,” said Baldor Specialty Foods CEO, TJ Murphy. “We are so thankful for being able to finally gather with of our farmers, partners, and customers to reflect and learn from recent challenges, celebrate our wins, and most importantly, strategize and build our future.”

“After a two year pause for the pandemic, and now four years since our last show, we’re pleased to announce Baldor BITE is back, bigger and better than ever,” said Benjamin Walker, Baldor’s Senior Vice President. “This year’s BITE is a celebration of our industry’s strength and resilience. We plan on re-opening our hometown city of New York with a bang!”

Baldor BITE runs from noon to 5 pm on Tuesday, at Pier 36’s Basketball City event space located at 299 South Street in NYC’s historic Seaport District on the Lower East Side.

For more information about Baldor BITE 2022 go to: http://www.baldorfood.com/bite

About Baldor Specialty Foods

Baldor Specialty Foods is one of the largest importers and distributors of fresh produce and specialty foods in Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions. Beginning as Balducci’s fruit stand in Greenwich Village in 1946, Baldor maintains its original promise – curate and deliver the best and freshest foods in the world. Baldor seeks to provide great specialty foods and logistics that give their customers an edge.

To learn more, go to www.baldorfood.com.