Canada – Minister Vandal announces support for the Hindu Society of Manitoba

More than $700,000 to create inclusive and accessible space at the Hindu temple and cultural centre in Winnipeg

April 24, 2022 – Winnipeg, Manitoba – Prairies Economic Development Canada

Inclusive and accessible gathering spaces are a vital part of strong communities. People of all ages and abilities come together, and create shared experiences in these spaces. The Hindu Society of Manitoba is building this sense of community space in their Hindu temple and cultural centre.

Today, at the Hindu Society of Manitoba’s Annual General Meeting, The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Member of Parliament for Saint Boniface – Saint Vital, Minister for PrairiesCan, Minister of Northern Affairs, and Minister for CanNor, and Terry Duguid, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, announced a $707,508 investment to increase the accessibility of the Hindu temple and cultural centre.

With the support of PrairiesCan through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund, the renovation will install a three-level elevator, expand the kitchen and library space by 400 square feet and make it easier to get around the main and lower level washrooms, creating a safe and inclusive space to connect in urban Winnipeg.

The Government of Canada is working together with communities across the Prairies to build and improve community spaces and infrastructure for the benefit of all residents.