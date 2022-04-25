Canada – Government of Canada highlights more than $96 million in funding to bring high-speed Internet access to 22,546 households in Ontario

Today, Mark Gerretsen, Member of Parliament for Kingston and the Islands and Parliamentary Secretary to the Leader of the Government in the House of Commons (Senate), on behalf of the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, highlighted more than $96 million in combined federal and provincial funding for five projects to bring high-speed Internet access to 22,546 households in rural and First Nations communities in Ontario.

April 22, 2022 – Ottawa, Ontario

Households in rural and First Nations communities to benefit from the funding to increase access to high-speed Internet

Today, Mark Gerretsen, Member of Parliament for Kingston and the Islands and Parliamentary Secretary to the Leader of the Government in the House of Commons (Senate), on behalf of the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, highlighted more than $96 million in combined federal and provincial funding for five projects to bring high-speed Internet access to 22,546 households in rural and First Nations communities in Ontario.

Funding details for these previously announced projects are as follows:

$45,037,804 for Digital Infrastructure Group Inc. to improve access for 13,448 households in the communities of Alderville (Alderville First Nation), Bailieboro, Batawa, Bewdley, Brighton, Camborne, Campbellford, Castleton, Cobourg, Colborne, Cold Springs, Creighton Heights, East Colborne, Elizabethville, Fenella, Garden Hill, Gores Landing, Gosport, Grafton, Harwood, Hastings, Havelock, Hilton, Kendal, Lakeport, Lovett, Millbrook, Newtonville, Norham, Port Hope, Precious Corners, Roseneath, Smithfield, Spring Brook, Spring Valley, Stirling, Thomstown, Vernonville and Warkworth

$1,064,493 for Cogeco Connexion Inc. to improve access for 394 households in the communities of Maynard and Domville

$5,175,706 for Cogeco Connexion Inc. to improve access for 747 households in the communities of Calabogie, Braeside, Glasgow Station and Burnstown

$23,200,000 for Bell Canada to improve access for 4,102 households in the communities of Actinolite, Arden, Cloyne, Corbyville, Denbigh, Flinton, Halloway, Harlowe, Ivanhoe, Kaladar, Madoc, Marlbank, Northbrook, Plainfield, Plevna, Queensborough, Read, Tamworth, Thomasburg, Tweed and Zion Hill

$22,300,000 for Bell Canada to improve access for 3,855 households in the communities of Augsburg, Barry’s Bay, Combermere, Donegal, Eganville, Hopefield, Perrault, Purdy and Wilno

This funding is thanks to a collaboration between Ontario and Canada. On July 29, 2021, the governments announced their partnership to support large-scale, fibre-based projects that will provide high-speed Internet access to more than 280,000 rural and remote households across the province. This historic agreement was made possible by a joint federal-provincial investment totalling more than $1.2 billion.

This investment builds on the Government of Canada’s progress toward ensuring that 98% of Canadians have access to high-speed Internet by 2026, and 100% by 2030. As we work to rebuild from the COVID-19 pandemic and grow the economy, the federal and provincial governments will continue to make investments in infrastructure to build strong communities and a more competitive and resilient Ontario and Canada for everyone.

Through its broadband initiative, the Canada Infrastructure Bank is collaborating with the Government of Canada and the Province of Ontario to improve the commercial viability of projects.

“We need to close the connection gap and ensure that every nook and cranny of Ontario has access to reliable high-speed Internet—whether that’s in Oil Springs or Carlsbad Springs or all the way on the shores of Lake Superior. This investment of more than $96 million in funding to connect 22,546 rural households in the province is a milestone for Ontarians. Investments like these help create jobs, improve access to health care and online learning services, and keep us connected to our loved ones. The Government of Canada will continue to make investments like these to help achieve our national target of connecting 98% of Canadians by 2026 and 100% by 2030.”

– The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development

“The pandemic has shifted much of our lives online and transformed how we live, work, learn and do business. But, more importantly, rural communities in Ontario are without access to high-speed Internet and are getting left behind. Because of our government’s investments today, more Canadians will have access to high-speed Internet.”

– Mark Gerretsen, Member of Parliament for Kingston and the Islands and Parliamentary Secretary to the Leader of the Government in the House of Commons (Senate)

Luka Vujic

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of Rural Economic Development

343-571-9582

luka.vujic@ised-isde.gc.ca

Media Relations

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

media@ised-isde.gc.ca