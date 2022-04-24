Author Honor Mamath tells the story of “Roy’s Daughters in an Age of Despots”

The book takes history buffs back to the tumultuous 1960s.
Solvang, CA – WEBWIRE – Friday, April 22, 2022
Catch the book display for Honor Mamaths Roys Daughters in an Age of Despots at the LA Times Festival of Books.
Can ordinary people, not only some world leaders, ever behave like tyrants? Author Honor Mamath explores this premise in her historical fiction book Roys Daughters in an Age of Despots (ReadersMagnet).
Roys Daughters in an Age of Despots tells how American sisters react to events in the 1960s. Their father works for the State Department at a time of global threats, especially during the Berlin Crisis of 1962 and the Cuban Missile Crisis. Roy, their father, needs to tamp down the fear when he is called upon to support President John F. Kennedys mission to keep world peace.
Roys Daughters in an Age of Despots will be displayed by self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet at their exhibit at booth 208 for the 2022 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on April 23-24, 2022, at the University of Southern California campus, Los Angeles, CA.
Author Bio
Honor Mamath lived in Europe for two years on a military base in 1962 and 1963, during President Kennedys assassination. Since that shock to the world, she is interested in what history can teach us. Later, she earned her high school teaching credential and taught at a business college in the 1980s. Her interest in human relationships as well as historical adventures inspire her plots and stories.