Author Honor Mamath tells the story of “Roy’s Daughters in an Age of Despots”

Solvang, CA – WEBWIRE – Friday, April 22, 2022

Can ordinary people, not only some world leaders, ever behave like tyrants? Author Honor Mamath explores this premise in her historical fiction book Roys Daughters in an Age of Despots (ReadersMagnet).







Roys Daughters in an Age of Despots tells how American sisters react to events in the 1960s. Their father works for the State Department at a time of global threats, especially during the Berlin Crisis of 1962 and the Cuban Missile Crisis. Roy, their father, needs to tamp down the fear when he is called upon to support President John F. Kennedys mission to keep world peace.







Can ordinary people, not only some world leaders, ever behave like tyrants? Know the answer in Honor Mamaths book Roys Daughters in an Age of Despots, which looks at global events from the eyes of civilians. Available today on Amazon and ReadersMagnet online bookstore.







Roys Daughters in an Age of Despots will be displayed by self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet at their exhibit at booth 208 for the 2022 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on April 23-24, 2022, at the University of Southern California campus, Los Angeles, CA.







Roys Daughters in an Age of Despots



Author | Honor Mamath



Published date |



Publisher | ReadersMagnet