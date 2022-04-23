Canada – Death of an inmate from Millhaven Institution – Regional Treatment Centre

On April 21, 2022, an inmate from Millhaven Institution’s Regional Treatment Centre died while in our custody following a serious assault. The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) cannot share the individual’s name in order to comply with a court-ordered publication ban.

The Joint Forces Penitentiary Squad and CSC are currently investigating the incident.

At the time of death, the inmate was 70 years old, and had been serving a sentence of 4 years for sexual assault, sexual exploitation, and sexual interference with a person under 14 years old, since April 20, 2021.

The inmate’s next of kin have been notified.

CSC takes the death of an inmate very seriously. At this time, no further information is available while the investigation is underway.

