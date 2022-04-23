Hong Kong – Cluster of Multi-drug Resistant Acinetobacter cases in Pok Oi Hospital

Cluster of Multi-drug Resistant Acinetobacter cases in Pok Oi Hospital **********************************************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Hospital Authority:





The spokesperson for the Pok Oi Hospital made the following announcement today (April 22):





Three female patients (aged 70 to 91) in a Medicine and Geriatrics ward had been confirmed as carriers of Multi-drug Resistant Acinetobacter (MDRA) since April 16. All patients are currently hospitalised under isolation. Two of them are in serious condition due to their underlying diseases, while the other patient is in stable condition.





The following enhanced infection control measures have been implemented according to the established guidelines:



1. Enhanced cleaning and disinfection of the ward concerned;



2. Application of stringent contact precautions and enhanced hand hygiene for staff and patients; and



3. Enhanced patient and environmental screening procedures





The cases have been reported to Hospital Authority Head Office and the Centre for Health Protection for necessary follow-up. The hospital will continue to closely monitor the situation of the ward concerned.



