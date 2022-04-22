Praise Fowowe Research LLC launches House of Saviour Incubator Program for African startups

Praise Fowowe Research LLC, a family life innovation hub company has partnered with Mcquitty and Ashley Investmemts to launch an incubation program for 12 African start ups based in Nigeria.

Mr. Praise Fowowe who is regarded as Africa’s leading family life innovator and strategist explained what led to the initiative at the unveiling session.

‘I know what it means to struggle with setting up a business in Africa and having benefited from the power of mentoring from some of my mentors, I felt it was appopriate to assist others who are still within the continent of Africa. This led to the creation of the weekly House of Saviours Innovation hub where we mentor and inspire Africans who have ideas and need to turn them to viable businesses’

Since the launch of House of Saviours, the organization has sustained a weekly engagement with African ideaspreneurs from which 12 start ups have now been chosen for a 12-month incubation program in conjuction with Mcquitty and Ashley Investment group led by Mr. Goke Nathaniel.

The texas based company in the last one year has released various forms of groundbreaking innovative solutions spanning family life, parenting, future church and enterprise development.

About Praise Fowowe Research LLC

Top Family Life innovation and coaching company with several ground-breaking effective solutions that assists individuals, family life coaches and families live better lives. Located in Irving Texas with innovative coaching innovations in marital bliss, parenting, personal transformation, faith based consulting & people development. Contact: PraiseFowowe