City of West Hollywood LGBTQ Pride Weekend will take place June 3-5, 2022: WeHoPride

The City of West Hollywood announces dates for WeHo Pride 2022, the City’s inaugural “WeHo Pride” event to celebrate Pride in June:

WeHo Pride Weekend will take place on Friday, June 3, 2022, Saturday, June 4, 2022, and Sunday, June 5, 2022 in and around West Hollywood Park, located at 647 N. San Vicente Boulevard. WeHo Pride will include a free community street fair, the three-day ticketed OUTLOUD Music Festival, the annual Dyke March, a Women’s Freedom Festival, the LGBTQ Pride Parade, and more.

WeHo Pride LGBTQ Arts Festival will take place during 40 days from Harvey Milk Day on Sunday, May 22, 2022 to Thursday, June 30, 2022 at various locations throughout the City of West Hollywood with some online programs.

Additional details about WeHo Pride Weekend will be made available in the coming weeks at www.weho.org/pride.

Each year, the City of West Hollywood celebrates the artistic contributions of the LGBTQ community with its vibrant WeHo Pride LGBTQ Arts Festival. The theme for 2022 is With Liberty, Diversity, Inclusion, and Progress For All. The WeHo Pride LGBTQ Arts Festival runs for 40 days, from Harvey Milk Day through the end of Pride month and is organized by the City of West Hollywood’s Arts Division.

For more than three decades, the City of West Hollywood has been home to the largest Pride celebration in Southern California, as hundreds of thousands of LGBTQ people and allies from around the world make West Hollywood their destination for the Pride season. Home to the “Rainbow District” along Santa Monica Boulevard, which features a concentration of historic LGBTQ clubs, restaurants, and retail shops, the City consistently tops lists of “most LGBTQ friendly cities” in the nation.

Since incorporation in 1984, the City of West Hollywood has become one of the most influential cities in the nation for its outspoken advocacy on LGBTQ issues. No other city of its size has had a greater impact on the national public policy discourse on fairness and inclusiveness for LGBTQ people. More than 40 percent of residents in West Hollywood identify as LGBTQ and three of the five members of the West Hollywood City Council are openly gay. The City has advocated for nearly four decades for measures that support LGBTQ individuals and the City is in the vanguard on efforts to gain and protect equality for all people on a state, national, and international level.The City of West Hollywood is one of the first municipalities to form a Lesbian & Gay Advisory Board and a Transgender Advisory Board, which each address matters of advocacy.

The City of West Hollywood was officially founded on November 29, 1984. Previously, the area had been an unincorporated section of Los Angeles County. Cityhood was proposed by an unlikely coalition of LGBT activists, seniors, and renters who came together to form a City with progressive policies and strong tenants’ rights protections. For more than 30 years, the City of West Hollywood has demonstrated that it is like no other city in the world. West Hollywood has become one of the most influential small cities in the nation. No other city of its size has had a greater impact on the national progressive public policy agenda. A strong spirit of community activism and civic pride thrives in the City and people from all over the globe visit to experience its iconic destinations such as the rainbow crosswalks and LGBT clubs on Santa Monica Boulevard (historic Route 66), trendy shopping on Melrose Avenue, and nightlife on The Sunset Strip.