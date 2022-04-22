Enzolytics CEO: Immune Health Supplements Market Expected to Increase by 9 Percent Annually Through 2031

The global immune health supplements market is expected to grow steadily through 2031.

“We are looking at 9 percent annual growth,” said Charles S. Cotropia, CEO of Enzolytics, Inc., a Texas biotech company. “COVID-19 pushed everyone to focus on their health. People turned to immune health supplements to give their bodies’ defense system a boost.”

Mr. Cotropia said North America is the largest market for immune boosters.

“While COVID-19 has cast a long shadow, other factors that will help the immune health supplement sector grow include the obesity epidemic, increased consumer awareness, and a preventative mindset,” Mr. Cotropia said.

“We are moving forward with the launch of Enzolytics IPF Immune™, an immune modulator, that increases the body’s immune system,” said Harry Zhabilov, the Company’s Chief Science Officer. “We have a science-backed immune booster supplement.”

Mr. Zhabilov said Enzolytics, Inc. develops therapeutic products to treat infectious diseases.

“Our goal is to improve health around the world,” Mr. Zhabilov. “We want to develop effective and affordable therapeutics that will help people.”

Mr. Cotropia said Enzolytics IPF Immune™ is the company’s first over-the-counter dietary supplement.

“Enzolytics IPF Immune™ strengthens the body’s defense mechanism against viruses and other pathogens,” he said. “You can also use Enzolytics IPF Immune™ to recover faster from the side effects of chemotherapy.”

Enzolytics IPF Immune™ is a nutritional supplement that is taken orally two consecutive days per week for eight consecutive weeks.

Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Please check with your doctor. The news site hosting this press release is not associated with Enzolytics, Inc. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service.

About Enzolytics, Inc.

Enzolytics Inc. is a Texas-based biotechnology company that focuses on therapeutics to treat numerous human health medical conditions. In addition to Enzolytics IPF Immune™, which will be on the U.S. market soon, the Company is developing other therapeutics for treating multiple infectious diseases, including monoclonal antibodies for treating COVID-19 and HIV, and anti-cancer therapeutics.