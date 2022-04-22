Health and Wisdom President: Magnesium’s Long History as Traditional Remedy

Magnesium, which received its name from the Greek city of Magnesia where it was discovered, dates back to ancient times.

“For thousands of years, ancient cultures used Magnesium for its rejuvenating properties,” said Laura Collinwood, President of Health and Wisdom in Missouri. “In the 17th century, magnesium-rich water from the Epson spring in England became popular for its health benefits.”

Collinwood said Magnesium has been popular in dietary supplements and has been used medically as a treatment of eclampsia during pregnancy.

“Your body needs magnesium to function optimally. Yet, many people are Magnesium deficient,” she added. “To make sure you get enough daily Magnesium, you can eat a diet rich in whole grains, nuts, beans, and vegetables, take a dietary supplement, or you can apply magnesium topically.”

“Health and Wisdom specializes in topical Magnesium products,” Collinwood said. “We were the first company to widely distribute transdermal, or topical, Magnesium products to consumers at affordable prices.”

Collinwood began her career at a large hospital as an RN and then worked as a nurse in public health and schools.

“After having children, I started having health problems, which is when I gravitated to natural remedies,” Collinwood said, adding she eventually became a certified holistic health coach. “With Health and Wisdom, I want to provide holistic ways to improve people’s lives.”

Health and Wisdom leading products include:

Magnesium Oil USP: Purified, full-strength liquid Magnesium chloride.

Magnesium Oil USP with Aloe Vera: Purified, full-strength Magnesium chloride with Aloe Vera, one of nature’s finest moisturizers.

Magnesium Gel: Less concentrated, Magnesium Gel provides the benefits of purified Magnesium chloride formulated with seaweed extract for people with sensitive skin.

Magnesium Gel with Aloe Vera: The same gentle formula as Magnesium Gel with the added softening and soothing benefits of Aloe Vera.

Magnesium Bath Crystals: Highly concentrated Magnesium Chloride in a crystal form that you can add to bath water or foot soaks.

Hand-Made Magnesium Bar Soap: Available in three refreshing scents —Lavender, Rosemary/Peppermint, and Citrus.

To purchase Health and Wisdom Magnesium products, visit Walmart.com, Amazon.com, OneLavi.com, iHerb.com, and health-and-wisdom.com.

About Health and Wisdom

Health and Wisdom is a unique and innovative company whose specialization in Magnesium products and herbal formulas has transformed many people’s lives. Since 2000, Health and Wisdom has gained a reputation for excellent service and commitment to customer satisfaction worldwide as the first to provide topical Magnesium to the public.