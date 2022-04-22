H.H Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Nuaimi attends Cyber Safe Ajman event

Ajman, United Arab Emirates Apr 21, 2022 (Issuewire.com) – Amol Awasthi a leading technology evangelist and Co-Founder of Catalyst Business Solutions has been emphasizing making “Cyber Safe UAE.” In this regard, he met His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Nuaimi in Ajman. During the meeting, Amol emphasized upon cyber security being an integral pillar of the nation’s digital transformation initiative, following the conversation mol presented a set of Cybersecurity solutions based on the theme “Cybersafe”

They also had a discussion on the rapidly evolving digital space and the lurking threats of cyber-attacks by hacktivists, and how Catalyst Business Solutions is progressively working to develop a trusted digital environment and provide cyber security solutions, that ensure complete protection in the ever-emerging technological world.

Catalyst Business Solutions is relentless in its effort and committed to fulfilling the vision. His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Nuaimi was deeply impressed by the presentation and agreed to tie up with the team to start a new venture in the Ajman Emirates. His Highness will act as a sponsor to promote the new endeavor.

Amol Awasthi was accompanied by his team of experts in cyber security, His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, highlighted upon the importance of the cybersecurity of the citizens and enterprises in the digital era. He congratulated Amol Awasthi, Co-founder of Catalyst Business Solutions, and his team for its business initiatives.

His Highness also conferred his blessings and wishes towards future business endeavors to Catalyst Business Solutions, taking the theme “Cybersafe” to the summit.

Along with Amol Awasthi – Co-founder, Debashish Ray – General Manager (UAE), Satish Sabnis- Regional Director (Sales), Shashi Pathak – Business Consultant, and Ritesh Gangadharan Business Consultant & PMO also attended the meeting with His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Nuaimi.









Media Contact







Catalyst Business Solutions



*****@catalyst-us.co

https://www.catalyst-us.com/



