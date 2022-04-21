HITLAB Announces Trutag and Vicert as Sponsors for April 2022 Digital Health Symposium

HITLAB is pleased to announce TruTag Technologies and Vicert as official sponsors for its upcoming digital symposium. The April 28th virtual event is focused on health tech adoption for clinicians, health systems and life sciences.

Leaders from Columbia University, Novartis, Colgate-Palmolive, Ellipsis Health, Medidata and ViViScout will be presenting on the following topics:

Overcoming key barriers to digital health adoption

Preparing health systems to fully optimize value of data

Best strategies to scale patient and clinical adoption of digital health

Securing internal stakeholder buy-in

The developing role of smart medicines

The agenda also features an exclusive Q&A and book giveaway with Sherri Douville, CEO Medigram CEO author of “Mobile Medicine.”

“Our entire team is excited to be partnering with Trutag and Vicert for this event and is thankful for their support in helping to fulfill our mission of improving healthcare through digital innovation,” said Stan Kachnowski, HITLAB Chair and Director, Columbia Business School Digital Health Program.

“TruTag’s objective is to improve patient health outcomes by transitioning the pharmaceutical industry from traditional to smart medicine solutions. This goal is well aligned with HITLAB’s core values of promoting new digital health solutions for discussion and debate. We are looking forward to working together to further this goal,” said Barry McDonogh, SVP Business Development, TruTag Technologies. “We are excited to be participating in the symposium.

“Given that Vicert has been leading the charge in transforming healthcare through technology and innovation, we feel that HITLAB is the perfect partner for us,” said Voja Lalich, Founder and CEO of Vicert. We look forward to presenting at the April 28th event and learning from the other leaders and innovators.”

The April symposium is a free event. To learn more click here. For any questions about the symposium or future speaking/sponsor opportunities contact media@hitlab.org.

About HITLAB:

Established in 1998, HITLAB is a leading evidence-based, healthcare innovation lab specializing in the delivery of world-class digital health research and education. We help leading organizations ideate, create, and evaluate technology-based solutions to pressing healthcare challenges across the globe. HITLAB works with a wide variety of stakeholders in both the public and private sectors to design and disseminate studies, programs, and products that improve healthcare access and delivery.

About TruTag Technologies:

TruTag Technologies, Inc. is a pioneer in the smart medicine space. TruTag and its strategic partners are working to facilitate the mass digitization of medicines for the purposes of enabling patient engagement, improving health outcomes and ensuring supply chain safety. With its smart medicine solution, TruTag wants to ensure the right patient, gets the right medicine at the right time. Learn more at www.TruTags.com

About Vicert:

With more than 300 Health Tech solutions delivered over the past 20 years, Vicert has deep expertise in software development and Digital Health.Vicert leverages the knowledge of both the disruptors and the established players in the industry to come up with innovative solutions to a variety of Healthcare challenges.

Speaking the language of both Healthcare and Tech and leveraging the broad domain experience early in the process Viceert analyzes customer problems, understands business objectives, and designs technology solutions that meet the vision for each business.

Learn more at vicert.com

About HITLAB Seminar Series

HITLAB’s Seminar Series bridges the gap between academic and professional healthcare. Our series serves as an outlet to facilitate connections and provide networking and growth opportunities for digital health professionals.

Since 2007, our Seminar Series has brought together leading experts – including scientists, physicians, IT architects, public health practitioners, and investors – who share a single vision: to design and scale innovative technologies that improve health outcomes around the world.