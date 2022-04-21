eCom helps increase safety and reduce costs for the offshore wind turbine industry



To increase adoption of its innovative new product – a laser-guided, active heave-compensated personnel hoist called the Get Up Safe (GUS) system  Pict wants its customers to realise the systems benefits as quickly as possible. Moreover, since Pict operates in a global industry, it needs a cost-effective way to make this training available in any location and at any time.





Pict needs to ensure that GUS users and operators understand the systems key functions and operating modes before they attend a practical training session, explained Susan Gearing, eCom Learning Solutions senior energy sector specialist. This initial training needs to be delivered consistently every time and cover important safety information, for both normal and emergency situations.





Pict also wanted to include an end-of-training assessment to check each user had assimilated the information and was ready to progress to practical training.





Believing that a digital solution offered the best platform for this training, Pict approached eCom for help with bringing its vision to life.





Working with Picts subject matter experts, eCom created eLearning materials that are accessible via a wide range of devices. In addition, eCom developed assessment materials to confirm that participants had understood the training content and were ready to move to the practical training course. To ensure the process integrity, these assessments use questions chosen at random by the system.





To deliver the eLearning materials and monitor their usage, Pict uses eComs cloud-based, learning management system (LMS), eNetLearn.





The eNetLearn-delivered bespoke eLearning and assessments, providing Picts customers around the world the consistent and accurate training they need, is helping these customers reduce time-to-competency, said Susan Gearing. So, Picts customers are introducing this game-changing technology to their offshore wind operations and realising the benefits of the GUS system – increased safety and reduced costs – more quickly.





The GUS systems applications now include it being deployed off the North-east US coast – at the 132-megawatt (MW) South Fork Wind offshore wind farm, as well as at the Revolution Wind and Sunrise Wind projects. This trio of offshore wind farms are producing a total capacity of some 1.8 gigawatts (GW).





For more details about eCom Learning Solutions work with Pict Offshore, visit the case studies section of the eCom Learning Solutions’ website.





About Pict Offshore



The engineering innovator, Pict Offshore, develops, builds, sells and supports new access, lifting and height safety solutions for the offshore wind energy sector. Founded in April 2019, Pict is part-owned by Ørsted, the worlds largest offshore wind developer. Picts flagship product, a laser-guided, active heave-compensated personnel hoist called the Get Up Safe (GUS) system, transforms the way maintenance technicians can access offshore wind turbines more safely, especially in higher sea states. By providing ladder-free access from small moving vessels, the GUS system plays a significant role in improving safety and reducing costs across the whole industry.





About eCom



eCom creates innovative learning solutions  aimed at increasing learning engagement and driving productivity – to help organisations achieve their goals. With offices in Dunfermline, Scotland, and Athens, Georgia, in the USA, but with customers from around the world, eCom focuses on the delivery, tracking and reporting of workforce learning and development through innovative technologies. Its products and services address a range of workforce management, development and training challenges, including eLearning, online assessment, blended learning, competency management and accreditation.

