Happy Leads to Healthy: Welby Heath and Monj Health Team Up to Transform Weight Loss Programs

As the world emerges into a post-pandemic lifestyle, millions have their sights set on losing the extra pounds gained during quarantine and getting back to a happier, healthier life. Unfortunately, most modern weight loss programs create an unsustainable system rooted in deprivation and guilt. However, Welby Health and Monj Health are proud to announce their strategic partnership to change the face of weight management using positive motivation and innovative technology.

As an industry leader in innovative technologies, Welby Health is thrilled to step alongside Monj Health to integrate the technology of its WelbyCARE platform into the clinical insights of the MonjWell Weight Loss programs. Monj Health has created a series of motivational weight loss and wellness programs that are easy to follow, sustainable, and even fun. These virtual programs empower users to have fun, make connections, and create lifelong habits while losing weight. The MonjWell programs are available nationally and harness the proven science of Self-Determination Theory (SDT), Cognitive Behavior Therapy (CBT), and BJ Fogg’s Tiny Habits method to unlock the key to greater personal autonomy and lasting results.

“At Monj Health, we want to prevent and reverse the effects of lifestyle diseases by helping people bring more of what makes them happy into their lives and build stronger relationships, healthier behaviors, and a more authentic connection to themselves and the world around them,” said Adam DeVito, CEO, Monj Health. “Together with Welby’s leadership in Remote Patient Monitoring, we are able to offer our clinical team seamless connectivity of members’ scales. Welby’s technology has simplified weight tracking for our members and their clinical care team. This direct connection helps to drive engagement, deliver lasting results, and helps members achieve their health goals.”

Through this strategic partnership between Welby Health and MonjHealth, the MonjWell programs are receiving an upgrade to incorporate high-tech communication and tracking tools to equip the clinical team with the tools they need to track program effectiveness. Through proof of concept, a dedication to strategic collaboration, Welby Health, and Monj Health’s purpose-driven vision is transforming modern weight loss programs

“We are very excited about the opportunity to partner with Monj Health. Their innovative and personalized approach to weight loss with their clients is the perfect use case for the WelbyCare platform and we look forward to helping their patients reach their weight loss goals, ” said Seth Merritt, the CEO of Welby Health.

To learn more about Welby Health and Monj Health, please visit: https://www.welby.care/

About Monj Health

Monj Health is a digital therapeutics company that addresses the major causes of chronic disease in the U.S. — anxiety, stress, depression, social isolation, and more, that lead to unhappiness. They provide a spectrum of programs to address and reverse T2 Diabetes and Obesity, with a focus on nutritional health, that enable a journey of joyful self-discovery and a deeper connection to those around you, while closing gaps in care and improving outcomes.

About Welby Health

Welby Health is an innovative health technology company focused on delivering proactive population health management using dedicated nurse case managers, evidence-based care plans, and advanced remote technology. Welby’s products and services enhance the ability of healthcare providers to optimize the care they offer in today’s dynamic, challenging healthcare environment while reducing the total cost of care.